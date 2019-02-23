Hunting bill passes state Senate following preempted debate

A package of modernizations and changes to state hunting laws passed the state Senate on Thursday but not without some tense moments and an objection by the Senate Democratic leader to a bit of parliamentary maneuvering by the Republican majority.
Following the introduction of two amendments to the bill, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, made a move that essentially cut off debate on the bill.
State Senate Democratic Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain, subsequently addressed his remark to the state Senate president, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
“Mr. President, isn’t it a sad day when we prevent debate and discussion of important matters before the public, and that we should vote no on this amendment?”
Duncan replied, “It’s for each and every senator to make their own opinion.”
Senate Bill 72, which passed unanimously out of the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee, notably adds air guns to the hunting options.
“So, hunters in our state have another option to choose from whenever they decide to go participate in our state’s greatest pastime,” said Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, the bill’s lead sponsor. “That was in the legislation last year, as well, that we passed out of this chamber more than once. It updates the feral hog code, to bring it more in line with the deer code, and it also changes the term of ‘conservation ranger’ to ‘game warden’ throughout the code, and that’s what’s new to the bill, to bring our code up to date with what we refer to our men and women who serve in the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.”
There was discussion within committee about where noise suppressors fit in, and state Sen. Bill Heath, R-Bremen, introduced and had an amendment approved that he said covers that issue.
“Several years ago we legalized the use of suppressors for hunting,” Heath said. “There have been no issues with that, and what this amendment does is eliminate some remnants of the code (from) before we legalized suppressors.”
Henson put forward an amendment that would’ve required those who hunt with air guns to obtain a carry license, like is used for a typical firearm.
“Presently under Georgia law, a firearm with an explosive, you need a need a carry permit for, and we’ll probably be discussing carry permits later in this session, but I think this is an oversight,” Henson said. “We are authorizing another type of gun that can bring down a … deer, mainly, and certainly could injure or kill a human being.”
Heath objected to the amendment, saying he believed it wasn’t germane to the bill because it dealt with a criminal issue instead of hunting and fishing regulations. Following a lengthy off-the-record discussion, Duncan ruled the amendment wasn’t germane and moved along.
S.B. 72 will likely next be assigned to the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
Within the last two weeks, two other bills of note cleared the Senate and await action in the House. S.B. 38, whose lead sponsor is state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, received approval with a 53-0 vote Feb. 13 and is now in the House Judiciary Committee. That piece of legislation provides for free e-filing of a number of legal documents, including pleadings or documents by government bodies, district attorneys and public defenders, and leaves of absence and conflict notices in general.
On Feb. 14, the Senate passed S.B. 6 by a 54-0 vote. It bans and provides penalties for the use of drones around places of incarceration, either to deliver contraband to inmates or to photograph the facility. That bill is now in the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.