Hunter takes over as Hello Goodbuy general manager
Hello Goodbuy has a new general manager for only the second time since the store opened in 2011.
Kelly Hunter took over as the new general manger on June 30, replacing Barbara Farias, who moved back to New England. Hello Goodbuy is operated by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and provides more than $1 million from its sales to help other local nonprofits.
“We feel that Kelly matched the qualities that will continue to advance our ministry in our mission to provide quality products for affordable prices, provide well compensated stable employment opportunities and give back the profits to our local community,” said Alan Youngner, chairman of the program’s board of advisors. “Kelly’s friendly, outgoing personality coupled with her managerial skills and experience in the nonprofit sector will be a great asset for our store and our mission.”
Hunter first worked in retail at 12 years old and has held a wide variety of other positions not only in stores but in tourism, higher education and the nonprofit sector. A theater major at the University of Tennessee, she earned a master’s in theater performance at Roosevelt University in Chicago and has frequently acted in stage shows.
The store was closed for several weeks due to the pandemic but is now open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Hello Goodbuy is located at 1523 Glynn Avenue in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News