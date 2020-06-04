A line of cars stretched as far as the eye could see Wednesday around the outer perimeter of the College of Coastal Georgia campus on the corner of Altama Avenue and Fourth Street.
Those familiar with such sights know what the train of vehicles is waiting for: the Second Harvest food drive.
Kalista Morton, the organization’s community relations manager, scanned the long line of vehicles waiting for groceries.
“This looks like a lot of traffic, but it is much worse at the other locations,” she said.
While the economy is beginning to reopen and businesses are preparing to rehire staff, Morton is continuing to see the same need for the food drives.
“We are not seeing it get better,” she said.
Dozens of community volunteers clad in neon green alongside the camouflaged National Guardsmen loaded boxes of food into the trunks of waiting vehicles.
Lt. Kaleeb Stanley with the National Guard armory in Brunswick has been assisting the food drives the past three months.
“It’s always full and we always run out every time before everyone’s had a chance to come through,” Stanley said.
Usually hosted quarterly, the drives provide a drive-through donation service for free food for those in need. Food given away depends on donations. A single dollar can create five meals.
“Before the pandemic ... the drives were held quarterly. Now, we’re having one every two weeks,” Morton said.
Morton has been at the frontlines serving those in need for several years during her time at Second Harvest. The drives are designed to provide food, including protein, produce, dairy and eggs, to around 1,000 families.
The frequency of the drives is reflective of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent state report shows Glynn County is suffering worse than most of Georgia’s other counties from unemployment.
U.S Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, has been actively assisting Second Harvest. According to Morton, he never misses a drive.
Carter has been exposed to just how difficult the employment situation in the area has become.
“I helped out in Chatham (County) yesterday, but I was shocked by how small the line was,” Carter said. “Here, there are a lot more.”
Carter, hopeful life will get better sooner than later, said Georgia’s economic recovery is going “exceptionally well.”
Congress is in the process of debating another COVID-19 stimulus bill to help matters, but Carter believes the nation may not need it.
“I want to see how we rebound,” he said. “I want to see how the other (stimulus packages) worked.”
Carter would like to see necessary spending prioritized towards funding for the creation of medicine and research for vaccines. If people respect each other’s personal space and are fastidious in their day to day interactions, the country will be able to return to normal much quicker than expected, he said.
“We’re all in this together,” Carter said.
To help increase the amount of food available to share in the community and prevent those in need from going hungry, donations can be made to the Second Harvest food bank, 134 Indigo Drive in Brunswick.
The next Second Harvest food drive is set for June 17.
“This is a great program to have in these times,” Carter said.
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this story.