Hundreds gather to give shipwreck section a sendoff

Precisely as high tide peaked at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, the barge Julie B began pulling slowly out from underneath the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel, taking with it one more humongous chunk of ugly shipwreck from out of the scenic St. Simons Sound.
With three tugboats applying well-placed nudges, pushes and tugs, the Julie B gently slid out of the east gate of the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
With the tugboat Kurt Crosby at the barge’s stern, the tugboat Crosby Star applied a gentle bump to the Julie B’s forward port side. The barge turned slowly to starboard, facing the St. Simons waterfront.
And more than 100 folks crowding the end of the St. Simons Pier agreed it was not a sight they see every day.
“Unbelievable,” said Joe Laundry of St. Simons Island. “That’s pretty massive.”
Section 2 of the shipwreck lay sideways in a specially designed cradle on the Julie B’s deck, its width now recalculated to a dizzying height of 135 feet. The 113 feet from keel to deck of Section 2 now stretched from one side of the barge to the other. The section’s 85-foot length was nearly lost in the topsy-turvy dimensions.
The Julie B’s deck ran low to the water, perhaps under the strain of the section’s 6,350 metric tons of steel.
“It’s mammoth,” said local resident Valerie Jill. “It’s huge.”
As onlookers craned their necks to take it in, it was all business out on the water. Distinctly south Louisiana accents could be heard over one onlooker’s handheld marine traffic radio — atta boys and instructions uttered from the unfolding action on the water.
With the tugboat Kaitlin assisting the Crosbys Star and Kurt, the Julie B was brought to a halt in the shipping channel directly in front of the pier. It was then gently nudged and prodded some more until it was in a forwardly direction, facing inland toward the Brunswick River.
Numerous vehicles perched on the section’s sheared face, where the cutting chain’s path had torn through the shipwreck’s 12 interior decks.
The Golden Ray carried a cargo of 4,200 vehicles when it overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea from the Port of Brunswick.
“All of the cars are just kind of wedged in there where they fell,” Laundry noted.
The three tugs then set the Julie B back in motion. Because of the swift-flowing tidal currents in the sound, salvors wait until slack high tide to attempt such difficult maneuvers.
By 12:10 p.m., the barge had glided past what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s massive,” said Marti Mercuri, an Ohioan who is visiting friends on St. Simons Island.
She was here Tuesday, when Section 2 was still hanging from the rafters of the hulking VB 10,000. But still.
“You can’t get the perspective from over there,” she said, referring to Section 2’s position yesterday. “But out here in the open …. Oh, my gosh.”
“It’s pretty cool,” added St. Simons Islander Ed Figuero. “You get a real feel for how huge it is this close to the pier.”
Jim Patrick’s documentation of the Golden Ray salvage operation has garnered a several hundred thousand followers on YouTube (goldenstrings channel). But the intricacies of the operation and its overlapping complexities never cease to amaze him.
Patrick was particularly impressed with the tugboat operators’ deft touch and teamwork in maneuvering the Julie B, the largest barge operating in U.S. waters at 400 feet long and 130 feet wide.
“The sheer effort that goes into something like this and how precise these guys have to be, that’s impressive,” said Patrick of St. Simons Island. “Those tug guys are wonderful. They were always right on the mark. I gotta say, hats off to them.”
The VB 10,000 completed cutting through Section 2 at around 9 p.m. Monday, eight days after the operation commenced. The crane vessel moved away from the remaining half-submerged shipwreck, then hoisted this foremost section out of the water and up into the arching space above its twin hulls.
The Julie B arrived at slack high tide Tuesday at around 10:55 a.m., entering the barrier’s east gate and sliding underneath the VB 10,000. Crews with Texas-based T&T Salvage busied themselves the rest of Tuesday securing the section to the barge.
On Wednesday, the tugboats escorted the Julie B up the Brunswick River, beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge and into the East River along Brunswick. The barge docked that afternoon at Mayor’s Point on the river, next to Brunswick’s Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Crews will apply more welding and other steps to make the Julie B and its cargo seaworthy for the voyage to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
It is the third section cut away from the Golden Ray, diminishing the shipwreck’s overall presence in the sound to about 366 feet.
The environmental protection barrier has oil retention boom lining its surface and mesh netting below water to catch loose vehicles and other large debris. Numerous cars have fallen into the barrier during the three completed cutting operations, according to Unified Command.
Spotters in helicopters directed a flotilla of cleanup crews on the water to address light oil sheens surrounding the Golden Ray, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Some globules of heavy oil were cleaned up inside the protective barrier.
“We did spot oil sheens outside the EPB,” Himes said. “And, of course, we recovered it because we recover what we see. It’s all about getting it before it gets to the shoreline.”
Cleanup squads that patrol the shoreline noticed an increase in debris washing up from the shipwreck in the past several days, Himes said. That too has been picked up.
The VB 10,000 will next return to the difficult task of cutting through the dense steel around the engine section, known as Section 7. Salvors decided to withdraw from Section 7 after the cutting chain broke on Feb. 26, the fifth work stoppage in a month-long effort that had advanced roughly halfway.
Before operations begin, salvors will install a stronger chain, Himes said. The grade 4 chain will be replaced with grade 5 chain. Salvors originally laid out seven chains of grade 3 strength, feeding them underneath the submerged port side and draping them over the exposed starboard side.
After several chain breaks during the first cut in November, salvors began switching out the grade 3 chain with grade 4 chain. The VB 10,000 attaches the chains to its system of winches, pulleys and blocks to tear the chain up through the steel layers of the shipwreck by force of tension.
Himes said there is no timeline on when salvors will resume efforts to complete the Section 7 cut.
Leaning against the railing at the end of the pier Wednesday, Laundry wished the salvors well with the remaining four cuts.
“This was much faster,” he said of the Section 2 cut. “Will it be completely out of here in the next six months? I certainly hope so.”