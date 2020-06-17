There is a growing movement to remove the Confederate Civil War Memorial in downtown Brunswick.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he has received “hundreds” of phone calls and emails asking for the removal of the monument in Hanover Square.
The monument was erected in 1902 by the Ladies Memorial Association of Brunswick in tribute to soldiers in the Army of Northern Virginia killed during the American Civil War.
Harvey said he plans to add the requests to remove the monument on the agenda for today’s Brunswick City Commission meeting, which will be held online beginning at 6 p.m. Go to the city of Brunswick website for a link to the meeting.
“I’m not afraid to deal with the subject,” he said. “Once they started tearing down monuments in other cities, we knew we were next.”
It will take more than a vote by city commissioners to remove the monument, however. A state law prohibits the relocation, removal, concealment or alteration of a publicly owned military monument, including memorials to the Confederate States of America, unless it is to preserve, protect or help interpretation.
The monument can be moved but it cannot be removed from public view, according to state law.
Harvey said city officials will discuss the issue, but it may take an act by the governor or General Assembly to remove the monument. Harvey said he believes it can be done because some monuments in the Atlanta area have been taken down.
Other city commissioners are aware of the complaints about the monument and the calls for its removal, he said. But Harvey said he hasn’t polled any of the commissioners for their opinions.
The monument was a topic of discussion years ago, Harvey said, but there were no recent calls for its removal until the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February. With the recent national events over the shooting deaths of other African-American men, the pressure to remove the monument is growing, Harvey said.
“They talked about it years ago,” he said. “Everybody knew it was there.”