Hundreds turn out in first week of early voting
A total of 802 people cast a ballot in-person during the first week of early voting for three primary runoff races.
The number is not far behind that of the first early voting week during the primary election itself when 1,180 voters cast their ballots.
Three polling locations are available to registered voters regardless of the precinct or district in which they reside: Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., and Ballard Complex, 325 Old Jesup Road, both in Brunswick, and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Each location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 7. All three polling places will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Runoff election day is Aug. 11.
Anyone looking to keep their distance from others during the COVID-19 outbreak can apply for an absentee ballot at the Glynn County Board of Elections’ office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, or at glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections and www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information on where and when to cast a ballot, contact the board at 912-554-7060 or glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
— The Brunswick News