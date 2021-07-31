In 2018, Virginia Schlegel had an idea.
The executive director of the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia envisioned an upscale resale space where the proceeds from donated items would go straight to help homeless animals in the organization’s care.
Fast forward three years, and that vision has become a thriving reality.
The Big Flea Quality Resale Store at 129 Shoppers Way in Brunswick has served as a major source of support for the nonprofit and a driving force behind its mission.
“Being able to open a quality resale store to financially assist our local humane society has been a dream of mine for over 10 years,” Schelegel said. “There were conflicting views on whether or not it would be feasible or successful.
“However, with the support and work of many volunteers, we were able to launch our store three years ago. I am overjoyed at the huge success and have the Big Flea team to thank for everything we have been able to do. We could not have done it without their continued loyal volunteers.”
In 2021 alone the store contributed approximately $100,000 to the shelter. Over its three years in business, the staff says $275,000 has been funneled into the humane society’s coffers. While most of it has gone toward paying for necessities like medicine, equipment, crates and cat towers, it also pays for key expenditures like rent and AC servicing.
Tackling those bills has never been a problem thanks to the steady support of the community.
Sher Pollard, director of the Big Flea store, says the public has been the driving force behind the project both through shopping and providing pristine merchandise for them to sale.
“All of our merchandise comes from generous donations from our community,” Pollard said. “We emphasize quality which is why we put that word in the name of the store Big Flea Quality Resale. We don’t think of ourselves as a thrift store and are set up like a resale boutique that focuses on things for the home.
“Our volunteers do a fantastic job of cleaning, testing and repairing items before they are ever put on the sales floor. We try to be selective in what we offer our customers because they deserve the best.”
And those customers have been well served with a wide variety of items making their way to the shelves. Pollard says they range from antiques, vintage pieces and collectibles.
“We’ve had beautiful original artwork from well-known artists and photographers, expensive jewelry and furniture of all different styles,” she said.
“The funny thing is that we’ll also often pull something out from the boxes of donations and say ‘what on earth do you think this is or what is it used for?’ We have a lot of fun because it’s like a treasure hunt every time boxes come through the door.”
Once they receive the items, the goal is to price them to move. However, Pollard notes, there’s been a recent increase due to rising costs of animal care.
“Our mission at the store is to raise as much as we can to help support the Humane Society of Coastal Georgia, as well as provide our customers with quality merchandise at fair prices,” she said.
“Over the past several months, our prices have gone up some because the cost of caring for the animals at the Humane Society has gone up. We hope our customers will understand that any increase they may see in prices has only been done to benefit the animals in our care at the Humane Society.”
While there is typically a stream of good-hearted folks dropping off new items, the store is always accepting more.
“Without customers and donations we wouldn’t be able to stay open,” Pollard said. “If we can’t stay open, we can’t help the sweet homeless animals at the Humane Society. We often say at the Big Flea, ‘it’s feast or famine.’ We’ll get nervous when the shelves in our inventory room get low or empty. Then a few days later, the room is overflowing with donations.
“The community really comes through every time we put out a plea for donations. We’re not like a regular retail store where you order inventory as items sell. We depend entirely on donations.”
As folks commence with summer cleaning, Pollard hopes they’ll put some nice things aside for the cause. Donations are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Regular shopping hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday — and naturally, the store is pet-friendly.
This upcoming week will be an ideal time to stop in. The store will be officially marking its third anniversary with a special sale.
“We hope to bring animals from the Humane Society at some time during the week but that often depends on what animals are available for adoption and whether they would do well in a busy situation like a store,” she said.
“We’ll have refreshments for our customers, as well as a drawing for gift cards that have been donated for the occasion.”