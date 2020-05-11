Keeping social distancing in mind, the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia is offering virtual adoptions and intake of new pets.
“It is moving smoothly,” Virginia Schlegel, executive director of the humane society. “We bring them in, we take a picture and we post it. Then we tell people they can pick up that animal in one week. In that one week they get their vaccines, go through screening and surgery.”
Adoptions have been a little lower than average, she said, but that’s really not bad taking the COVID-19 outbreak into account. A total of 50 pets were adopted through the virtual system within the first two weeks of its debut.
“It’s been an overwhelming response since we started doing this,” Schlegel said.
As restrictions on business and public interaction are lifted, Schlegel said the humane society will reevaluate every week whether to open the main shelter back up.
“Every Wednesday is the day we do a conference call with a the medical team and the adoption folks and we talk about how it’s going,” Schlegel said.
Should the COVID-19 outbreak pass and everything go back to normal, Schlegel said the humane society will continue to offer virtual adoptions.
It’s had one downside — that prospective owners can’t spend time with their new pets before taking them home. But it’s not entirely a bad thing.
“You’d think it would be,” Schlegel said. “You’d think people would want to come and play with the animals, but we haven’t really had any problems.
“I think it’s counteracted by that waiting period and people getting excited. The new owners get really excited in that week. They have time to go buy things and get everything set up in that time.”
Virtual adoptions are done by appointment only. Humane society personnel bring the animals out to the new owners rather than letting anyone inside, and Shlegel said they make sure to verify they’re handing them off to the right people.
“We’ll schedule the appointment to pick up the animal and will take it out of the shelter and to their car,” Schlegel said.
The humane society is also still running its pet food bank, recently stocked with supplies from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, she added.
Glynn County Animal Control also received food from GEMA, which is also giving it out to pet owners in need.
For more information on virtual adoptions or the pet food bank, call the humane society at 264-6246.
The animal control shelter can be reached at 554-7500.