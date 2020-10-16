The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for abandoning a dog on Pecan Point Drive in Brunswick.
“If anyone knows anything, they can step forward anonymously,” said Tiffani Hill, Glynn County Animal Control manager. “We’d really like to bring justice to (dog) Rusty and send the message that this kind of thing is not acceptable.”
Rusty was left inside a port-a-potty on a construction site, Hill said. Given the dog’s already poor health and the conditions inside, she said he likely could not have survived 24 hours there.
“Rusty was in a wire crate, he was agonal, meaning he was lying on his side and unable to move,” Hill said. “He was very malnourished and unable to move. The temperature was about 130 degrees inside the port-a-potty.”
This may be the first time a reward has been offered for an animal cruelty-related offense in Glynn County, she added.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Glynn County Animal Shelter at 912-554-7501, the Glynn County Police Department’s Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333 or email animalservices@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Hill said animal control officers are investigating the matter and intend to press charges.
Based on the circumstances of the crime, Hill said the culprit likely lives nearby.
“Where the port-a-potty is located, it’s on a cul-de-sac back in a neighborhood and you’d have to know about the construction going on back there,” Hill said.
Care of Rusty was been handed over to No Kill Glynn County for rehabilitation, Hill said, as the animal control shelter doesn’t have the resources to provide the attention he needs.
Immediately after discovering the dog, Hill said the county animal control department was not very hopeful about finding those responsible. She asked the state Humane Society representative for assistance and received a lot more than she expected.
“We hope our reward helps find the person or persons who committed this despicable act,” Debra Berger, Georgia state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.
The $5,000 reward is double the usual reward the organization offers, according to a statement from the Humane Society, thanks to a generous donation from a board member.