Experts will elaborate on the issue of human trafficking in Georgia during a symposium Sunday at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1701 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The event is free and open to the public.
Keynote speaker Karen Lambie will speak from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the topic, Populations of Youth at High Risk for Sex Trafficking.
Lambie holds a doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Georgia and presently serves on the board of directors for Savanna Working Against Human Trafficking. Having dedicated her life to social change, Lambie volunteers with Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch County and is an Ambassador of Hope for Shared Hope International.
Lambie will also moderate a panel discussion from 2 to 3:30 p.m., titled Child Sex Trafficking in Georgia. Other panelists include representatives from Savannah Working Against Human Tracking, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office and the House of Hope.
For more information, call the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia at 912-265-9424, or contact Mary G. Freeman at maryglennfreeman@gmail.com.