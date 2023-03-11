Joe Leek couldn’t quite believe his ears as he listened to the speaker, Susan Norris, at a recent Rotary Club District 6920 conference.
Norris, founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope and author of “Rescuing Hope: A Story of Sex Trafficking in America,” spoke about the prevalence of people being trafficked for labor and sexual slavery and the terrible impacts it has.
“Quite frankly, she scared the bejeesus out of us,” said Leek, the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island.
He was sitting at a table with other club presidents from the area and together they hatched an idea that would not only raise local awareness about the issue in Coastal Georgia, but also serve as an educational tool. Using grant money from the Rotary Club District 6920, local clubs are hosting an educational and training event for local law enforcement, clergy, medical professionals, the hospitality industry and the general public called Sex and Human Trafficking in the Golden Isles. The event is March 28 and 29 and will feature specialized training for professionals in those fields and the public to help people identify and act when they see the signs of human and sex trafficking.
The labor and sexual slavery trade is not just a big-city problem, Leek has learned. It happens everywhere, right under our noses, he said, citing statistics that outside of the Super Bowl, The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National is considered the second busiest event for human trafficking.
“What jumps out to you is that this is a rich guy thing,” Leek said.
Coastal Georgia is certainly not immune. The Interstate 95 corridor is a thoroughfare for activity and that shows in statistics compiled by Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, or CJCC. Human trafficking, for purposes of things like labor, increased by 380% in Georgia from 2017 to 2022 based on the number of victims the CJCC served during that time.
In Coastal Georgia, trafficking specifically for sexual purposes increased by 40% from 2015 to 2022 in Glynn, Camden and Chatham counties, the council’s numbers show.
Drilling down a little further, three coastal counties — Glynn, Chatham and Liberty — ranked in the 10% of sex trafficking indicators six times in the six years from 2015 to 2021. Those indicators, according to the CJCC, are child primping, sex trafficking charges, the number of victims served, street gang charges, forensic and medical examinations and the gap between human and sex trafficking arrests and the number of victims served.
Those numbers are why Leek said the Rotary clubs of St. Simons Island, Brunswick and Kings Bay are doing more than just having speakers like Norris and Amy Hutsell of the coordinating council come to the event. Over the two-day conference those guests and others will be leading sessions. The law enforcement training is a Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, certified course, meaning officers can use what they learn on the job.
Day one ends with a public event at 6 p.m. at College of Coastal Georgia featuring Norris, Dorcey Jones, a trafficking survivor, and Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins at College of Coastal Georgia.
The conference culminates at the CCGA Conference Center with an open forum for the public featuring Norris and members of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
“We’re hoping it’s got some staying power,” Leek said. “We want as many people as possible to attend.”
Hutsell, program director of the sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking unit of the CJCC, is hoping for that too. She and her team will be leading sessions during the event and providing valuable tools and knowledge to help local folks combat human trafficking.
Georgia has agencies like the CJCC, the Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s HEAT unit and advocates like Gov. Brian Kemp’s wife Marty Kemp leading the charge in the fight, but that doesn’t make it an easy one, Hutsell said.
“I think in Georgia we’re doing a pretty good job at it,” Hutsell said. “But because it’s an underground, often organized network, it’s difficult to identify, so there is still plenty of work to be done.”
They know that interstates like I-95, major airports like Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, and places where tourism and agriculture are major industries are hubs for human and sex trafficking. Labor trafficking is prevalent in the tourism industry, which makes Coastal Georgia a likely place for the practice.
Tourism hotbeds also attract sex trafficking. Hutsell said there have been 86 referrals and reports of possible child sex trafficking made through the council’s hotline for minor sex trafficking since 2021. Those are just for cases potentially involving children. There are many more that go unnoticed because of the challenges in identifying when a person is being trafficked for either labor or sex.
Some of the signs indicating trafficking for either labor or sex include people who appear to be in a controlling or dominating relationship, someone who lacks access to their own financing and earnings, or someone who is working excessively long hours or appears to be abused, to name a few. Some signs can be as simple as someone who will not make eye contact during interactions, Hutsell said.
“It’s important to remember human trafficking is an industry,” she said. “It occurs because it is highly profitable. It’s a $150 billion a year industry.”
Hannah Brown, a child advocate and human service professional at House of Hope Refuge of Love, a home for human trafficking survivors, sees firsthand the impacts sex trafficking has on young people. The home serves 12 to 18 year-olds who have been trafficked for sex and is beginning an expansion to include independent living rooms for survivors who are 18 to 21 years old. Young people served by House of Hope often have a difficult time figuring out what to do after they turn 18. That can be a trigger to slip back into the life they are trying to leave behind.
“So many of our girls after 18 really don’t know where to go,” Brown said.
The independent living aspect of House of Hope is meant to provide a bridge for them.
It may seem counterintuitive, but not all people who find themselves being commercially trafficked are forced into the life, she said.
“There’s this idea that you’re walking down the street and someone puts bag on your head and you’re grabbed,” Brown said.
While that can happen, many people, especially children, begin being trafficked through different means. Parents may begin pimping out their daughters to make money. Predators may find them online through social media channels and groom them into a sexual slave.
Some people think they can make their own money and begin offering sexual services on their own. Regardless of how they got into it, Brown said there are some tell-tale signs.
Is a teenage girl showing up at home or school with new and expensive gifts a teenager wouldn’t normally have? Are they running away or falling into a cycle of substance abuse? Do they have multiple phones?
“These can all be signs predators are grooming them,” Brown said. “It’s a worldwide problem, and we are no different here in Georgia.”