A new Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders restaurant is coming to the Golden Isles this year.
The restaurant chain, with 150 franchises in six states in the Southeast, is also opening new restaurants in Valdosta, Milledgeville, Oakwood, Dacula, Flowery Branch, Monroe, Warner Robins and Liberty County.
Ilene Lieber, a company spokesperson, said the franchise owners, Paul and Dawn Zamuda, plan to open three Huey Magoo’s in Glynn and Liberty counties.
“They are currently scouting locations,” Lieber said. “Some locations are conversions from existing sites, while others are new construction. It just depends on the site.”
Each restaurant will employ between 40 and 80 people, she said. Grand opening dates will be announced after the locations have been selected, Lieber said.
The restaurant chain, founded in 2004, is known for its signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps.
“We are continually blown away by the tremendous popularity and growth of this exceptional brand, and we are thrilled to enter a new year with more great franchisees, hitting our huge milestone sixth state and 150 franchises sold,” said company president and CEO Andy Howard. “Last year concluded with another strong grand opening in McComb, Miss., and we are poised and ready to go for over 10 more grand openings this year. Look out America, Huey Magoo’s is serving up a whole lot more of the greatest chicken tenders.”