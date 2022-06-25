Next week, the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will be hosting a Junior Ranger camp for kids interested in adventure and the outdoors.
The program is a day camp for kids between 6 and 12 years old, and it will be taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Campers should expect to participate in various activities, spend time outdoors and learn about nature in a way they have never before.
“Junior Ranger camp is special because it gives kids a chance to get outdoors and have fun learning in a way that some of them don’t always get to do during the rest of the year,” said ranger Allie Ellis. “It’s also really great to see the next generation get curious and excited, which tells me that they will probably want to continue learning on their own later — even when there are no grown-ups telling them that they have to.”
The Hofwyl-Broadfield park rangers will have multiple activities for campers with all kinds of interests to participate in, and Ellis urged kids who might be more introverted to give the camp a shot.
“I’d rather not market it to one specific type of kid,” Ellis said. “Yes, outdoorsy and outgoing kids will have fun, but part of the point of the camp is to get kids who are shy or who don’t get out much to open up and enjoy themselves as well.”
The Junior Ranger Program is offered at 59 state parks and historic sites across Georgia with the programs being uniquely tailored to the location where they are taking place. Each camper gets an activity book on day one, which they will complete throughout their time at camp. During the program they’ll complete crafts, learn about nature and more. At the end of camp, students will receive a junior ranger badge to signify their training and understanding of the state park.
“Some kids enjoy craft time, other kids enjoy running around outside,” Ellis said. “Some enjoy learning about history, others enjoy learning about wildlife. The goal is that everyone has fun, and that everyone tries something new too.”
Ellis said she sees value in promoting wildlife conservation and discussing park history with the growing minds of the campers.
“My favorite part of camp is encouraging kids to gain new experiences and think about new ideas,” Ellis said. “Part of our job as park rangers is protecting the resources on our parks or historic sites, and when a kid gets excited and curious about something new they’ve learned at camp, we know that someone in the next generation is going to be as interested in protecting those resources as we are.”
The camp registration is $50, and parents or guardians can register campers online on their facebook or on their website, gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.