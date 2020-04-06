Shelter in place. Has an ominous ring to it, doesn’t it? Well, maybe not a ring. A toll perhaps.
It’s as welcome as a foghorn in a chamber ensemble. Shelter in place while the bluebirds return under matching skies and the flowers bloom and the oak pollen paints everything a dull yellow pastel.
I don’t know what the coronavirus looks like although I’ve seen pictures, but it’s the opposite of pollen, which is essential to plant life.
People are dying as are businesses and industries. Companies are shedding jobs like a golden retriever shaking off water after a swim.
I think the Glynn County Commission did a good job in closing bars, clubs and the beaches and forbidding groups larger than 10 and sit down dining. We were keeping our distance and I think it would have worked because it wasn’t much different from what Kemp imposed in his order. He even ordered the beaches reopened with safeguards to ensure people weren’t having too much fun on the sand.
Kemp also deep sixed a local ban on short term rentals. That could mean a new “Escape From New York.” This time it’s not a movie but people running from the American epicenter of the virus. If they bring it with them, the Golden Isles could become the Corona Isles.
Until we figured out what Kemp’s order meant, we closed the family garden club on St. Simons to all but the irrigation crew needed to keep the young vegetable plants from drying up. We’re not among the critical functions such as grocery stores and hardware stores but we do provide fresh vegetables to the Sparrow’s Nest and other charities that help the needy.
If all our young plants die, there won’t be any squash, cucumbers, tomatoes and okra to donate in the coming weeks. Starting today, gardeners are back in to tend their gardens. Plants do better when they’re not too close together, We hope our gardeners stay spread out.
After all, it is a form of exercise and that’s one of the allowances under the restrictions imposed in Kemp’s executive order. Golf is also allowed, which is odd because I can’t see much benefit in riding in a cart while enjoying a cold beer or six.
A lot of people have used exercise as a justification for getting outside. I’ve seen more bicycles in the past couple of weeks than ever before and people take full advantage of the walking the dog exception. St. Simons has to have some of the fittest dogs in the country. We’re wearing our dogs out. Before long, they’re going to hide under the bed if somebody comes at them with a leash.
I figure it has cat people rethinking their choices of pets not to mention those with snakes, lizards or ferrets. We once had a guy in our neighborhood who walked a parrot. The bird sat perched on his hand and the owner seemed to be talking quietly to it as he walked. I don’t remember what he did during the bird flu scare.
I’m sure if he was still walking his parent, someone would have tried to have him arrested. After all, they griped that people were out on their boats, but I had a moment of indignation myself. A fishing buddy and I turned a bend off Village Creek and saw a man with his two sons in a boat.
I was outraged, not because he was endangering anyone but because he was anchored exactly where I wanted to fish. I thought he should have been self-quarantined until my boat was back on the trailer.
It’s highly unlikely you’ll infect anyone else sitting out there in the hot sun at least 200 yards from the nearest boat. We weren’t going to catch the coronavirus nor, it turned out, any fish.
I think the people who whined that the county wasn’t tightening down enough need to move inland until they get above the basement line. Then they should get in a room below ground level, wring their hands and listen to an NPR broadcast from Worst-Case-Scenario, Mass.
They tell us the worst will be over by the end of April, and I hope they’re right. A lot of people who want to get back to work are sitting home waiting for the first government check they’ve gotten in their lives except for an income tax refund.
This is one of those times in our lives we won’t forget. I’m sure my grandson will say, “Granddaddy, you remember that time when we couldn’t go to the beach?”
I’m sure I will, but that’s not all I’ll remember.
I’ll remember that the coronavirus came in the spring when we pack away the sweaters, put on shorts and put on pastels for Easter Sunday services followed by a big meal with family. We’re going to miss the social part of that this year, but the promise of spring and, for Christians, the promise of forgiveness for all we’ve done wrong remain.
I’ll remember missed birthdays and seeing my regular breakfast meeting place, the round table in a corner at Sweet Mama’s, sitting empty.
Our celebrity obsessed media will ensure we remember all the cultural icons taken by the coronavirus, but I’ll remember those stories of someone’s grandfather who worked in a cotton mill, the men who lived throughout nations’ wars but were caught by the virus, the 11-year-old girl and others taken too soon.
I’ll remember the sign at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church that said we should behave like we have the virus, and I’ll follow that advice.
I’ll remember those people who worked in the hospitals and clinics taking care of the gravely ill while exposing themselves to the deadly virus.
And I’ll remember the images of those tired, careworn eyes looking out over the medical masks.