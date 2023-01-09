NACA, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, will be in town this week to talk with residents about how it can help get them into their own homes.
“They’ve been working very hard for more than a decade,” said William Kitts, chairman of the Brunswick Housing Authority. “They particularly offer a chance for low- to moderate-income buyers to be able to purchase a home that is affordable to their budget.”
Brunswick residents can meet with NACA staff, volunteers and counselors in Queen Square across the street from Old City Hall to discuss the organization’s Best in American Mortgage program Friday through Monday. Under the program, some will qualify for mortgages at below-market fixed rates and have down payments, closing costs and other fees waived.
Current homeowners can qualify for refinancing under the program.
Some financial information is required to partake in the program — pay stubs from the last 30 days, tax returns from the last two years, W-2s from the last two years, bank statements from all accounts over the last three months or bank statements from the last 12 months if self- employed.
To qualify, one must attend a NACA workshop, provide the required information and documentation and meet one-on-one with a counselor.
The organization will review the information to determine who qualifies.
For more information on the program, visit naca.com.
While the housing authority is partnering with NACA for the four-day event, it is open to anyone, not just to public housing residents.
“No real estate costs, no PMI, no closing costs, no down payment and no credit check, it allows for low-income buyers to be able to purchase a home and move away from being a renter,” Kitts said.
Partnering with organizations like NACA is part of the overall strategy of the BHA to work aggressively to transition people out of public housing and into home ownership, Kitts said.
The authority has a goal of getting people in 2-4 years from entering public housing to buying their own home.
“It gives them a piece of the American dream,” said BHA Executive Director William Baker. “It adds value to their lives. When someone has ownership, they tend to be a more responsible and engaged citizen, and we need more of that in this nation.”
Though it’s not specifically for public housing residents, Kitts said those residents are the ones who are most in need of the kind of assistance NACA offers. The average income for residents of the public housing complex is $9,850, he said.
“With the income being around $10,000, it’s very difficult to purchase a house,” Kitts said.
The BHA intends to sponsor further public events in the near future to connect people with employment and job training as well as homeownership training, as many are not aware of everything required to maintain a house.
Kitts also believes this can be an economic development opportunity, as NACA’s loans can be used to buy multi-unit buildings.
“Not only does it provide for homeownership but there’s an economic component where you can transfer from being a renter into being a landlord or running your own business under your home,” Kitts said.