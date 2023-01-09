NACA, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, will be in town this week to talk with residents about how it can help get them into their own homes.

“They’ve been working very hard for more than a decade,” said William Kitts, chairman of the Brunswick Housing Authority. “They particularly offer a chance for low- to moderate-income buyers to be able to purchase a home that is affordable to their budget.”

