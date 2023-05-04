Housing authority holds closed-door meeting
The Brunswick Housing Authority met in a closed-door session for roughly three hours Wednesday to discuss personnel and legal matters.
Ben Hartman, legal counsel for the housing authority, said the meeting began around 10:14 a.m. and adjourned at 1:12 p.m. Members of the authority took no formal action other than to hold the closed-session discussion.
By law, governing bodies in Georgia can hold discussions closed to the public on the topics of personnel issues, pending or potential litigation and property transactions. Any formal action on such discussions must occur in public, however.
The BHA’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 10 at the authority’s headquarters, 1126 Albany St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News
