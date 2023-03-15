Housing authority cancels special called meeting
The Brunswick Housing Authority canceled a special called meeting Tuesday because the authority didn’t provide 24 hours notice to the public of the meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting was called to discuss the selection process for a new interim executive director.
Per state law, before holding a special called meeting, “written or oral notice shall be given at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting to the legal organ,” which in Glynn County is The Brunswick News. Ben Hartman, legal counsel for the housing authority, said he would meet instead with only two BHA board members — at least three board members must be present for a meeting to be classified as public.
Current interim director William Baker announced he would be leaving the authority at the beginning of April. Baker has said his resignation is not related to a report from U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department alleging misuse of funds at the authority.
— The Brunswick News
