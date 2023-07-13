Officials with the Brunswick Housing Authority and Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia talked about making amends on Wednesday, but it’s not going to happen overnight.
A falling out between the club and the local public housing authority resulted from comments made in March by a member of the BHA.
Housing Authority Commissioner Allen Booker, who also serves on the Glynn County Commission, said in a virtual meeting with other members of the BHA that Brian Dolan, who’s managed the Boys and Girls Club for more than two decades, was short-changing kids in public housing. In the virtual discussion with BHA Chairwoman Pamela Bailey, Booker claimed Dolan, executive director of the club, did not care about children living in public housing.
At a meeting of the Brunswick Housing Authority on Wednesday, both parties discussed renewing the partnership, which has worked fine for 43 years, Dolan said.
“Literally thousands upon thousands upon thousands have come through the Boys & Girls Club. … We’re serving a very large population of housing authority kids, both directly in complexes and Section 8 (housing) starting at age 3 with early literacy education and through 18 at the teen center,” Dolan said.
Booker’s comments were the first evidence of friction between the two organizations. Missy Neu, immediate past chair of the board of the Boys & Girls Club, told The News in March that former BHA Executive Director William Baker had it out for the club from the time he was hired early last year.
As a result, the club closed a clubhouse in the McIntyre Court public housing complex in December 2022 and moved to Burroughs Molette Elementary School. Dolan told the BHA on Tuesday the Burroughs Molette location was working well for most kids but was not as good as the former location. Around 400 participate daily in the club’s programs there.
“I personally believe that us being on property is the best thing for our families and kids,” Dolan said. “We’re a block off-property now, and it’s doing a good job, but it’s not on-property.”
When asked by Bailey about reopening the clubhouse in McIntyre Court, Dolan expressed his reservations.
He said he didn’t know what could be done to repair the damage between the housing authority and the Boys & Girls Club. The club financed and built most of the recreation facilities at McIntyre Court, including a basketball court and playground. In exchange, the club’s requests for maintenance at the clubhouse it operated were ignored, he said.
When the building started showing its age, Dolan said Baker had another staff member report to the housing authority and blame all maintenance issues on the club.
“We’ve asked to make renovations over the years and have been denied,” Dolan said. “We understand the reasoning, but then it comes to us that we’re not respecting the property. … It’s hard not to take the conversations we had a year ago personally because we invested so much in housing.”
He said the club took care of the McIntyre Court building. It even went above and beyond, as the BHA expected the club to pick up all drug paraphernalia, bottles, cans, cigarettes and more in the common area and playground around the clubhouse before opening every day.
“And we did it. We did it for a decade,” Dolan said.
Booker said he was willing to concede the building may have simply been old, and that the club’s hands were tied as far as performing renovations.
“If you have an older floor, you can clean it every day and it won’t look clean,” Booker said.
Kamau Dickerson, a member of the housing authority board, said the report about the condition of the McIntyre Court clubhouse upset him. To him, it sounded as if the housing authority had not upheld its end of the bargain, however.
With the Boys & Girls Club no longer operating on housing authority property, the BHA put out a request for proposals for similar programs.
The BHA’s partnership with the Boys & Girls Club goes back to the 1980s. The BHA paid the club roughly $123,500 last year, according to housing authority officials. Dolan said Wednesday the club was asking for $400,000 to sign a new contract.
The club had not requested an increase in its contract fee for a long time, he said, but many current challenges in staffing necessitate it.
He estimated around 300 of the 1,700 or so kids who participate in the Boys & Girls Club are public housing or Section 8 residents. At $400,000, the club is asking for about $1,333 per child. Other clubs of a similar size to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia put in about $1,800 to $2,000 per child.
He also noted that “there’s no fluff in our budget whatsoever.” No staffer has an unnecessary job or wastes resources. Every employee aside from himself and one other works directly with kids, facilities maintenance and operations or cleaning, Dolan said.
Dolan said he didn’t think any other organization could offer what the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia does. From its early literacy programs for kids aged 3-5 to the teen center on Cypress Mill Road for kids aged 17-18, the Boys & Girls Club is a part of many families throughout their lives. It’s been around long enough that Dolan said he’s come to know several generations of families quite well.
“I know you’ve got it out for bid, but there’s nobody that can run the programs we run or offer the programs we offer on a daily basis. It’s a huge job,” Dolan said.
There may be a path to reconciliation, Dolan and the housing authority agreed. In the long term, the authority will be looking at the facilities the club can use and considering renovations and upgrades. Dolan said the club would be willing to participate in a joint fundraiser to get some money to fund a new and better building for kids in the public housing complex.
In the short term, Booker said he wanted to have a better idea of how many kids in housing authority complexes or Section 8 housing are members of the club.
“The short-term piece is working out a way to know which ones are our kids we are servicing so we have an accurate amount we’re paying,” Booker said. “I think we can work this out.”
Dolan said he was willing to try to reintegrate the Boys & Girls Club into the housing authority.
“For a four-decade partnership to go down the drain, I would hate to see that happen,” he said.