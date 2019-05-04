House subcommittee receives insight on federal fisheries

To know where you’re going, first you have to know where to start — that’s the idea behind what U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, chairman of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, called the subcommittee’s WOW 101 hearings. The last of which occurred Wednesday, when representatives heard from experts regarding the state of American fisheries.
The governing law of U.S. fisheries is the Magunson-Stevens Act, which first went into effect in 1976 and since undergone revisions to change with the times. One of the ongoing controversies in fishery management is whether the act as it currently operates is doing more good or more bad in managing the balance between profitable commercial and recreational fishing, and sustainable stocks.
John McMurray, a New York charter fisherman who’s a former federal fishery council member and the president of the American Saltwater Guides Association, testified that he believes the MSA is on the right path because management was isolated from political pressure for short-term over-harvesting.
“Yes, such mandates require we manage stocks more conservatively, and folks couldn’t harvest as small or as many fish as they had been, but when such harvest levels could be kept high, a large number of federally managed stocks were depleted,” McMurray said.
He added that before 2000, 92 federally managed stocks were overfished and 72 subject to overfishing, and that dropped by early 2018 to 38 overfished and 30 subject to overfishing.
“The truth is that conservation measures contained in the Magnuson-Stevens Act cut the number of stocks being overfished by more than half,” McMurray said. “According to NOAA Fisheries, recreational participation at seafood landings are up as a result. That’s because of conservation provisions of the Maguson Act have increased access in making more fish available to more people.”
He said, though, he disagreed with the notion that federal fisheries should be run like state fisheries, using the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission as an example. Georgia is part of the ASMFC, which runs the length of the Atlantic Coast.
“While their charter would seem to suggest they prevent overfishing and rebuild stocks, they have no federal or other mandate to do so,” McMurray said. “The only stock the commission has successfully rebuilt since it was created in 1942 was Atlantic striped bass. But again, striped bass is overfished and overfishing is occurring now. Had striped bass been managed under federal law, that likely would have been avoided. It would be good to see the commission have to comply with the same federal mandates that the councils do.”
Recently, the federal South Atlantic Fishery Management Council voted to turn over management of Atlantic cobia to the ASMFC, and that took effect March 21.
Nick Cicero, sales manager for Folsom Corporation, testified that while fisheries improved, recreational fishers aren’t getting the access they should under the MSA, and businesses and communities are losing out because of it.
“The original intent of Magnuson had a very clear objective — to promote domestic commercial and recreational fishing under sound conservation and management principles,” Cicero said. “Unfortunately, this objective has been hijacked. It’s been turned into a weapon against the very people it’s designed to protect.
“We’re not talking about glamorous game fish like striped bass or blue marlin or snook or sailfish here. What we’re talking about here today that Magnuson manages is mixed-use commercial, recreational fisheries, which are either rebuilt or on a very positive upward rebuilding trend.”
Both McMurray and Rebecca Selden, a senior fellow in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Natural Resources at Rutgers, agreed that climate change is causing fish stocks to change their centers of abundance — typically either deeper or to the poles.
“At this point, the scientific evidence is clear — it’s not if the species will move, it’s when,” Selden said. “Further, the more we stress ocean ecosystems with continued warming, the more severe events like the warm blob are likely to become. The good news is that we can make our management more nimble to deal with shifting fish stocks.”
Robert Dooley, board member of the Seafood Harvesters of America, also recognized the effect on fisheries of climate change.
“Commercial fishermen will be the first to tell you about the changes they’ve seen on the water in recent years,” Dooley said. “These changes are creating additional fishing restrictions and closures that cause significant economic losses.
“We must recognize fisheries are part of the ecosystem and the necessary resources must be provided for the industry to continue its mission to remain the front-line stewards of our marine resources. We can’t turn fisheries on and off and expect communities that rely on them to remain viable.”