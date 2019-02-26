House speaker responds in passionate address

Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston — if he wasn’t in a secure position already — may have effectively ended a challenge to his leadership Monday morning with a forceful speech defending his reputation as a defense attorney and a legislator.
That followed last week’s blockbuster story by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV that alleged he used his elective office to put off for months or years disposition of criminal cases involving clients, and a move by several House members — including state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island — asking Ralston to resign as speaker and from his office representing the 7th District.
It’s a regular practice for attorneys to ask judges presiding over their cases for leave, sometimes months ahead of time. That allows for the resolution of various scheduling issues. For more than a century, state legislators have been able to use what’s called “legislative leave” to allow them to serve in Atlanta without causing problems in matters handled by their law practice back home.
According to the AJC, during the period of its investigation, Ralston claimed to be unavailable for 93 days, and 76 of those days were outside of legislative and special sessions.
That led to Friday’s measure — House Resolution 328. The resolution cites several matters that ended up continued at length, including, “A DUI case from 2008 that has received 17 court date extensions over 10 years; a rape/child molestation case involving a 14-year-old girl that has received eight court date extensions over more than five years; an enticing a child for indecent purposes case from 2009 that has received 14 court date extensions; a domestic violence case in which the battered wife has been unable to have a trial for more than five years….”
State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, is the lead sponsor of the resolution. He was joined by Reps. Jones, Kevin Cooke (R-Carrollton), David Stover (R-Newnan), Sheri Gilligan (R-Cumming), Ken Pullin (R-Zebulon), Matt Gurtler (R-Tiger), Michael Caldwell (R-Woodstock), Scot Turner (R-Holly Springs) and Colton Moore (R-Trenton).
In a statement sent late Friday, Jones said the decision to sign onto the resolution was not taken lightly.
“Despite having signed the resolution, I am fully expectant that Speaker Ralston will separate the politics of the office he holds as speaker of the House of Representatives from fulfilling the same solemn oath both Speaker Ralston and I made on opening day of the 2019 session,” Jones said.
Ralston’s move to speak from the well of the House on Monday morning wasn’t an altogether expected one, and he opened his remarks by noting his commitment to honor the chamber and to the elected members in it. He also said he was not going to yield to the temptation to be defensive, angry and paranoid.
“I choose instead to try to grow and learn from this moment,” Ralston said. “And I may not always like it, it may not be the easy thing to do, but I am reminded that perception is reality. I have heard through some of you, from those in your districts, our districts, who have questions about what they have read, seen on television or heard on the radio, and I want to be very candid with you — I would be concerned too, if I had heard or read those things without knowing all the facts.
“Make no mistake, the cases that have been reported are serious and tragic situations, as are many criminal cases. I am very sensitive to that. I am also very well aware that many who proclaim themselves to be constitutionalists forget that there are specific protections in our constitution which protect the rights of those charged, even with the most vile and disgusting crimes. It’s what makes us different as a nation.”
At one point calling the AJC story a “hit piece,” Ralston said elements were left out of the reporting that provided appropriate context.
“In a rush to create a perception, some things got left out,” Ralston said. “No. 1, not all of the continuances were requested by me. No. 2, not one time in all of my legal career, particularly during the period beginning in 2010, has a judge or a prosecutor in the circuits in which I practice questioned my need for legislative leave. No. 3, as any defense lawyer, I have absolutely zero control over a court calendar. Now, I may have a little control here, but I have no control in the courtrooms in the mountains of North Georgia because those are under the control of a judge and/or a prosecutor.”
He said that the judges and the prosecutors in those circuits have prioritizations and criteria to follow in managing cases. Ralston also talked about how he has meetings with judges and prosecutors to schedule around the session and find times that work for everyone.
“Back in November, before this was ever a story, I met with the judge and the district attorney and we agreed to schedule by special set, trials in two of the four in either May or June this spring, when this session is over,” Ralston said. “And that didn’t get reported. But I am not defensive, angry or paranoid. But an examination of all of the facts causes me to reject in the strongest possible way any accusation or insinuation that I have abused or misused my position.”
He said that a number of “fair-minded Georgians” have questions about legislative leave and real care for the victims in these cases, and that he has an obligation not to dismiss those concerns, but to do something about it. Ralston subsequently announced he’s putting together a bipartisan advisory group to address legislative leave and recommend changes. The group’s to be staffed by “legislators, judges, prosecutors, victim advocates, other members of the legal community and lay people.”
Ralston had some words to say about some of the news-talk radio personalities in the state, also.
“But let me tell you who need not apply, and that’s those who make their living screaming into a radio microphone,” Ralston said.
Notably, Erick Erickson’s used his position to launch broadsides against the speaker. Saturday, he released a blog post which was linked a spreadsheet with the local numbers for state representatives, and he said to call them and ask them to co-sponsor H.R. 328.
In an Erickson column printed Saturday in The News, he said, “One (defendant) admitted he paid Ralston $20,000 to just keep delaying his trial. Ralston, as speaker, can get any case of his continued, and no judge can stop him. He has done this repeatedly for years as victims’ memories fade and justice is delayed.
“This is a story ripe for national media attention. It is a story of a politician abusing his power. There are multiple female victims waiting for justice. There is even one criminal defendant who admits he paid the speaker to stop his case from proceeding. It is happening in a swing state where Republicans are at risk of losing power.”
Monica Matthews, a conservative commentator who appears on WSB radio, tweeted Monday afternoon, “In a magnificent twist of events Speaker David Ralston becomes the victim. You can’t even make this level of narcissism up. Shameful.”
Ralston said Monday that he’s never discussed legislative leave with a prospective client, nor benefitted by the application of the law. However, he said he won’t accept another criminal client until the four cases mentioned are disposed, including two set for disposition in the weeks immediately following the end of this year’s legislative session.
Ralston added that those who sought to disrupt the session by removing him as speaker “will not be happy, nor will those who make a living stoking anger and fear in many of our citizens, and putting they money they get from that in their pocket.”
Following his speech, which lasted around 20 minutes, most of the members of the House gave Ralston a standing ovation as he exited the well.
For their part, reporters for the AJC, in their morning Jolt post, encouraged readers to take a look at their story a second time, “along with its victims and alleged perpetrators who went on the record amid great pressure and threat of potential backlash to share their stories.”