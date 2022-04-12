The Georgia House of Representatives has sent a message to Twin Pines Minerals, the Alabama-based company seeking a permit to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The House’s message to Twin Pines with House Resolution 1158 indicates elected officials are concerned about the potential impacts mining could have on the world-famous swamp.
The resolution explains the 438,000-acre Okefenokee is the largest blackwater wetland in North America, and that it is one of Georgia’s seven natural wonders that is recognized internationally.
It is also important to local tourism, with more than 650,000 visits to the swamp each year generating $64.7 million for local economies and creating 750 tourism-related jobs.
The resolution, while not binding, concludes “the members of this body recognize the importance of the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia and encourage efforts to protect the Okefenokee Swamp and promote it as an international tourist destination.
State Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, worked with Rena Ann Peck, executive director of Georgia River Network, and others to draft the resolution.
“This resolution demonstrates collective sentiment amongst the House that the Okefenokee holds international importance and must be protected,” Peck said. “Symbolically, it is an important first step for our legislators on the path to protect the Okefenokee Swamp in the future.”
In a letter sent by Taylor to Richard Dunn, director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. She expressed concern about the unanswered questions in Twin Pines’ permit request, as well as the company’s background and safety record.
“Our effort comes in the aftermath of many public requests, including a letter written by over 43 scientists from around Georgia opining that mining on Trail Ridge threatens to irreparably damage the Okefenokee by lowering the water level,” Taylor wrote.
Twin Pines Minerals is seeking a permit to mine on a 577-acre tract near the southeast border of the Okefenokee, drawing strong opposition from environmental groups who are concerned that mining near the swamp could have an irreversible impact on water levels.
Heavy minerals including titanium are mined by digging a pit, sifting the minerals from the sandy soil and backfilling the pit with the sifted soil as crews dig through the mining site.
Scientists believe the stratified layers of soil are what keeps water in the basin-like swamp. Backfilling the mixed layers could allow water to leak out of the swamp, lowering water levels, they contend.
A public comment period regarding the proposed mining project is expected to be announced this summer.
Josh Marks, a lawyer who was involved with efforts that stopped DuPont from mining near the swamp in the late 1990s, said the resolution shows the broad bipartisan support to protect the Okefenokee.
Marks said two of the nation’s leading hydrologists have said Twin Pines Minerals hydrologic analysis is “grossly defective,” the mine will lower the swamp’s water levels and mining will generate “massive amounts of water that it will not be able to dispose of.”
“Those of us concerned about the swamp’s future are encouraged by the overwhelming support for the swamp shown by legislators along with clergy, business owners, students, and thousands of others around the state,” Marks said. “But we are especially encouraged that the independent scientific community is speaking out against the project. These defects should be all EPD needs to deny TPM’s permit applications, and we are hopeful EPD will follow through accordingly.”