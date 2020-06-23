House lawmakers voted nearly unanimously today to allow the public to vote on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department.
Senate Bill 509 passed out of the state House of Representatives 152-2 this afternoon. Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, was one of the two “no” votes.
During the November general election, voters will be given the option to answer “yes” or “no” to the question: “Shall the act be approved that abolishes the Glynn County Police Department and transfers the functions and assets of such department to the Sheriff of Glynn County?"
If the public so votes, the county government would be forced to dissolve the local police department and merge it with the sheriff’s office no later than May 1, 2021.
“All property, equipment, records, documents, funds and other items in the possession or control of the county police department shall be transferred to the sheriff of Glynn County ... (and) the duties and responsibilities of the Glynn County Police Department shall be assumed by the sheriff of Glynn County,” the bill reads.
The next destination for the bills, after the governor’s desk for a final signature, is the Glynn County Board of Elections to be put on the November ballot.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, in the state Senate and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, in the House. Their desire to put the matter to a public vote stems from a 2019 scandal that led to the dissolution of a joint city-county narcotics squad.
Local officials have unanimously opposed the move, saying they were surprised by the effort and at no point made aware of the bills in advance or asked for their input.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning has contended in the past that the effort amounts to a violation of the home rule statute of the Georgia Constitution.