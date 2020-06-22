Glynn County residents will have the chance to vote in a non-binding referendum in November on whether the Glynn County Police Department should continue to operate as a separate entity or merge with the county Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia House lawmakers will vote tomorrow morning on whether a similar, binding referendum will also appear on the ballot. The bill, Senate Bill 509, was unanimously approved by the House Rules Committee this morning.
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, sponsored the non-binding bill, Senate Bill 504, in the House.
“The two questions on it are ‘Would the people recommend to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and consolidate its resources under the Glynn County Sheriff’s [Office]?' or 'Would they retain the Glynn County Police Department while making the necessary reforms and resolve all issues identified by the Glynn County grand jury?'” Hogan told fellow lawmakers.
Only three state representatives — Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, among them — opposed the bill, which was unanimously recommended by the House Committee on Governmental Affairs.