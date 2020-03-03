Every story goes deeper than words on a page.
Staff at the House of Hope, a home for sex trafficking victims between the ages of 12 and 17, see the realities of sex trafficking daily. They work with the victims who reside at the house and receive therapeutic treatment during the one-year program.
House of Hope also works to raise awareness in the community about sex trafficking and the impact of the abhorrent industry.
A recent article in The News provided an opportunity for House of Hope staff to educate the community further on the complicated truths of sex trafficking and the ways it traumatizes its victims.
House of Hopes intends to dispel some of the myths people believe, said Sarah Casiano-Diffoot, community impact director for the program.
“It’s House of Hope’s opportunity now that we’ve been sort of established for a year and we have more capacity to really take it to the next level of education,” she said.
On Feb. 11, Brunswick police arrested three men at the Palms Motel om U.S. 17. The men were allegedly harboring three teenagers who had run away from a local shelter, which remained unnamed in The News article Feb. 13.
County and city police had been advised a few days earlier to be on the lookout for the three teenage girls who left the shelter. A county patrol officer spotted one of the girls walking in front of the motel. She took the officer to the room where she and the other two girls were staying, according to police.
All three girls involved were 16 years old or younger, police said.
One officer told The News there was no indication the girls were being held against their will.
The matter goes deeper than that, Casiano-Diffoot said.
She said some likely questioned why the girls would run away from the safety of the shelter. It's the kind of behavior expected due to the traumas the girls have endured, she said.
“What you might not know is that most girls who end up in sex trafficking have a history of runaway behavior,” House of Hope staff wrote in a statement to The News. “A majority of survivors experienced childhood sexual abuse, homelessness or years moving from various foster homes. Early abuse, neglect and conflict at home drive thousands of children to flee and become vulnerable to further victimization.”
Casiano-Diffoot also worries people may believe the girls voluntarily put themselves in a situation to sell their bodies. It’s more complicated than that, she said.
“Most of these kids fall into the life when they’re literally children, you know, 13, 12,” she said. “And in the case of one of the girls, 9 – sold by her own father. So this is before children can even consent to having sex, and it does something to the brain.”
The girls carry shame, from which House of Hope staff try to free them, she said.
“In many ways, it pushes them to isolate you and to reject help and to reject love because that’s the biggest pain,” she said. “It’s not the pain that they went through, but the pain that they could actually deserve better. That’s what they’re dealing with, because they’ve been told so many times, through actions and through abuse and through words, that they’re worthless.”
Sex trafficking victims often struggle with “trauma bonds” that lead them to return to former captors.
Those who deal with victims know trauma bonds are stronger than physical chains or locked doors.
Victims become used to high stress followed by happiness when the trafficker exhibits kindness.
Eventually, the brain becomes addicted and dependent on the approval or excitement and on the abusive cycle, according to House of Hope staff. This addiction rewires their brain to quickly and subconsciously respond to abusive manipulation.
House of Hope staffers are educated on this and trained to help victims dealing with these struggles.
Most people are unaware of these realities, said Lindsey Crawford, director of development for House of Hope.
“They don’t see that girl curled up holding her knees, rocking back and forth saying, ‘I’m so scared,’” Crawford said. “They don’t hear those girls calling, sobbing, saying, ‘I’m so sorry. I wish I could come back. This is a mistake. I’m so sorry,’ … You can’t see everybody’s life story in a few lines.”
A big part of House of Hope’s mission is to fight the factors that help sex trafficking thrive. That includes educating communities.
The recent incident reported in The News shined a light on the reality that sex trafficking occurs in this community, Casiano-Diffoot said.
“Unfortunately, some people do need to get shocked into that awareness,” she said.
House of Hope staff ask that the community lend a helping hand in combating this crime.
“I would urge people to rally around it and to look around in their own platforms and figure out what they can do in their circles, in their spheres of influence, in their community, in their neighborhood,” she said. “It’s doable, and we should be doing it because this is our home.”