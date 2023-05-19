A new performing arts program in Brunswick will aim to offer youth a unique learning and therapeutic experience.
House of Hope, a faith-based therapeutic home for girls, will soon launch the Agape Performing Arts Academy at 1603 Albany Street, in the former Roxy Theatre.
House of Hope serves youth who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation. The new academy is intended to provide a space for these girls to find empowerment, learn new skills and receive the kind of therapy art can provide.
Agape will be open to youth outside of the House of Hope as well, said Yoshi Jones, the nonprofit’s executive director. Children of all ages will be able to participate in the classes, which Jones said will include dance, theater, production and more.
Jones officially took on the role of executive director in March 2022 and has worked with House of Hope for three years.
“I’ve been doing this work come July for 24 years,” Jones said.
Through personal experience supporting her son’s education, Jones realized how pursuits like music and dance can support a young person’s learning.
“One thing the Lord had put on my heart was that we all learn rhythmically,” she said. “We can sing together, or do anything that produces sound. Dance, music — these are things we can all enjoy together, and it’s a way that we can all be taught the same.”
Agape is meant to enhance the education that House of Hope’s residents receive during their stay.
“The idea came, why don’t we do a performing arts academy?” Jones said. “That way, the girls can be a part of volunteering, working, learning, getting job readiness skills.”
The team at House of Hope is working now to secure funding for the academy and bring the former theater building up to code for educational use.
“We’re always looking for partnerships,” Jones said. “There’s so much that we can do for our youth. And as the saying goes, it takes a village.”
Art programs can be therapeutic for those who’ve experienced trauma, as the residents at House of Hope have, Jones said. Art therapy can also benefit all youth in the community, she said.
“We don’t want to just serve the 11 youth that we are licensed for,” she said. “We want to be a part of the community to serve all the youth in our community.”
Proceeds above the costs to run the academy and its programs will create an income resource for House of Hope as well.
The performing arts academy plans to offer its first summer camps this year, as well as a weekday preschool for pre-k aged children and an after-school program for kids through eighth grade.
Funds are needed now to complete construction of classrooms and for classroom materials like desks, monitors, smart boards and furniture.
The nonprofit also recently started a non-collegiate sorority called Nu Iota Alpha to offer its residents new community services opportunities and ways to connect with mentors.