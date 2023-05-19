Yoshi Jones
Yoshi Jones, executive director of House of Hope, stands at the former Roxy Theatre, which will soon house the new Agape Performing Arts Academy.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

A new performing arts program in Brunswick will aim to offer youth a unique learning and therapeutic experience.

House of Hope, a faith-based therapeutic home for girls, will soon launch the Agape Performing Arts Academy at 1603 Albany Street, in the former Roxy Theatre.

