House of Hope to host fundraising night at Chick-fil-A
House of Hope, a local therapeutic program for victims of human trafficking, will host a Spirit Night at the Chick-fil-A on St. Simons on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
For anyone who eats at the restaurant during that time and who presents a Spirit Card, Chick-fil-A will donate a portion of the proceeds to House of Hope.
The Spirit Card can be downloaded on the nonprofit’s website, at houseofhoperefugeoflove.com.
House of Hope is a residential, rehabilitative facility for girls ages 12-18 who have been victims of sex trafficking.
The home is located in Glynn County.
House of Hope is one of only three programs of its kind in the state of Georgia.
The Chick-fil-A on St. Simons is located at 2205 Demere Road.
— The Brunswick News