Darcelle Burandt and her team have experienced both trials and triumphs since opening House of Hope one year ago.
A residential treatment home for sex trafficking victims between the ages of 12 and 17, House of Hope celebrated its first year open this month. Burandt, the nonprofit’s founder, said that in the first year the nonprofit has been able to recognize not only the strength of the program and its mission but also the challenges that House of Hope must address.
House of Hope is a faith-based therapeutic safe house that offers a 12-month program for girls who have been traumatized by sex trafficking or who are at risk of becoming victims. The nonprofit offers trauma- informed care.
House of Hope has launched a 2020 initiative to raise money to support the house’s operations. The “Giving Every Month” Circle campaign invites donors to contribute a specific amount once a month. These contributions will help House of Hope meet its monthly budget goals.
“Giving every month would be like call to businesses to maybe help with that and then call to individuals to give $20, $30, $50, $100 a month,” Burandt said.
During the first year, the nonprofit fell about $20,000 short every month of its budget needs. The GEM Circle donations will fill that gap and allow the program to not only continue providing services but also eventually expand.
“If we could get that gap bridged … it would change our focus so we can actually not be in survivor mode and be in thriving mode,” Burandt said.
One significant challenge Burandt hopes to address in 2020 is the need for a local transitional home, to which the young women at House of Hope can move when they turn 18.
“When they turn 18, they’re not ready to be on their own,” Burandt said. “They still need about a year or two to just really stabilize and get some money saved up.”
The girls in the house receive support from the community while living at House of Hope, and that support plays a vital role in their transition process when they turn 18, Burandt said
“They have a job here, their mentors are here, their counseling’s here, their church is here,” Burandt said. “They have a support system after they’ve been with us a year, and so they don’t want to just get up and leave and start all over.”
House of Hope also plans to soon offer more beds, as there is a critical need in the state of Georgia for more residential programs for sex trafficking victims and for the expansion of programs that already exist.
Right now, only 33 beds are available in Georgia in programs like House of Hope. Awareness is growing about sex trafficking, Burandt said, but more services for victims are critically needed.
“We’ve stayed full at six the entire year,” Burandt said. “We have never, ever had a lack in beds. Right when a girl leaves, we have one coming that same day. So we have about 10 on our waiting list at any given time.”
The girls who are currently living at House of Hope or who have graduated from the program this year have thrived, Burandt said.
“The girls have found the Lord in the midst of being here,” she said. “They’ve gotten baptized. Two of ours finished their GED fully … They came in with no hope of getting their GED or education, and they left with their GED.”
Burandt said her faith — already strong — has only grown since opening House of Hope.
“We were called to provide a place of safety and security, and then God comes in and he provides everything else,” she said. “Whether it is the mentors, the volunteers, the partners, the counseling — he provides all of that.”
The nonprofit will rely on the community, though, to continue offering this support to sex trafficking victims.
Other needs right now include money to purchase a new roof for the home, a new fence and security for the property and a second bathroom for its residents.
House of Hope also encourages those wishing to support its mission to volunteer with the nonprofit, possibly by teaching Bible studies, hosting group events or offering excursions for the residents.
Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 21283 on St. Simons. To learn more about the GEM Circle campaign, please visit houseofhoperefugeoflove.com or email houseofhope@houseofhoperefugeoflove.com.