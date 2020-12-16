In a span of less than an hour on the afternoon of Dec. 3, Glynn County firefighters found themselves battling house fires on two fronts — one on Brailsford Lane and another on Brighton Circle.
The Brailsford Lane fire’s source was likely electrical in nature and the one on Brighton Circle appears to have started because of a space heater in the garage to keep a pet dog warm, said Glynn County Fire Division Chief Wendel Knighten. Sadly, the family’s pet dog died in the fire, Knighten said.
The two were among five house fires in Glynn County going back to Nov. 24 for which American Red Cross volunteers were called upon to render assistance, said Brooke Thompson, a local Red Cross responder and board member. As of last week, the Red Cross was providing financial assistance or other services to 13 people as a result of recent fires, she said.
“I delivered a Client Assistance Card, which is like a debit card, to a family of four,” Thompson said. “Before I left, I got a call 30 minutes later about another fire. I had to go home and get another card. In total, eight people were displaced in these two fires.”
Between the colder temperatures and the holiday season, homes are more vulnerable to fire than at any other time of the year, firefighters and Red Cross officials agree.
Some simple and inexpensive steps can protect the home from fire.
Cold temperatures often bring out portable space heaters, which should stand well clear of flammable objects or structures.
“Home heating is another major cause of fire in December,” said Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley. “We just ask people to remember to keep combustibles at least 6 feet away from portable space heaters.”
Any extension cords in the household should be UL (Underwriters Laboratory) certified, said Glynn County Fire Chief Randy Jordan. UL rated extension cords are marked on the packaging and can be purchased in most places that sell extension cords, he said.
“Space heaters on cheap extension cords are just bad,” Jordan said. “A thin, light-duty extension cord on a space heater, especially with other things, it overloads, it heats up. Many of the extension cords out there are cheap, too small in capacity to handle the load. Get a UL rated extension cord. I won’t use anything but a UL cord in my house.”
Overloading extension cords, such as maxing one out with several strings of holiday lights, also creates a fire hazard, fire officials caution.
“For sure, always use an UL rated extension cord,” Mobley said. “And never run extension cords under rugs or carpets or furniture because the cords build up heat in those circumstances.”
The kitchen is another potential fire hazard during the holidays. With the cook of the house preparing large meals for big social gatherings, distractions abound. A heated stove or oven should never be left unattended.
Potholders, kitchen rags, paper towels and other flammables should be kept well clear of cooking areas.
“Most of those fires (late last month) we went to were kitchen fires,” said Knighten. “A lot of those are just people leaving burning stoves unattended or forgetting the stove is on.”
Brunswick firefighters also have responded to several kitchen fires this holiday season, but the threats were addressed before major damage resulted, Mobley said.
Candles also create a fire hazard.
“Don’t walk off and leave a stove unattended and don’t leave candles unattended,” Mobley said. “Candles are a major cause of fire this time of year, and especially in December.”
Mobley said everyone should have working smoke detectors inside their homes. Now is a good time to check to ensure smoke detector batteries are viable.
For those living inside the city of Brunswick who do not have smoke detectors, the fire department will install them for free, he said.
“Smoke detectors make great Christmas gifts,” Mobley said.