A Glynn County man known for his sense of humor and his love for family and community died Tuesday in a fire at his Wavely Pines home.
The fire at 555 Kell Road started around 6:30 p.m. and quickly consumed the structure, said Glynn County Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo.
Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu identified the victim as Matthew Grisham, 37.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but DiCristofalo said it appears it started in the carport area of the house and then spread inside.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters found a place to enter the burning home through a window at the back of the house and were able to remove Grisham, DiCristofalo said.
“They went in, they did their job,” he said. “They got the victim out and they gave him a chance. Unfortunately, because of the heat and the smoke, he succumbed to his injuries.”
Brian Vaughn of Vaughn Home Builders had employed Grisham for more than five years and described him as a lovable and gregarious man who loved to spend time with his wife and son and whose attitude was infectious.
“I can’t say enough good about him,” Vaughn said. “I know people always talk good about people after they die, but we talked good about him when he was here.”
Grisham frequented youth sporting events with his son and wife, played guitar and piano, and was a hard worker with a great mind for just about everything, Vaughn said.
“It’s a great loss,” he said. “I’ve never known someone to know as many people as him and have everybody love him. It’s truly a tragedy he’s not here. We’re going to definitely miss him.”
The fire prompted a response from four fire engines, three ambulances and a total of 18 fire and rescue personnel, DiCristofalo said. Glynn County police were also on scene for crowd and traffic control.
“Now our concern is with the family and making sure they have what they need,” he said. “They not only lost a family member, they also lost their home.”
The Glynn County Emergency Management Agency was on hand immediately to assist the family with finding aid through places like the American Red Cross and other agencies, DiCristofalo said.
Grisham is survived by his wife, Jackie, and his son, Aaron.