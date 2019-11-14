House examines EPA science rule restrictions

A proposal kicked off by former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to limit what science can be used to develop federal environmental regulations received its time under the interrogation lamp Wednesday in a hearing by the U.S. House Science, Space and Technology Committee.
Monday, the New York Times reported the EPA updated its proposal to limit for usefulness only data that can be shared with the general public, an effort that could make a large number of studies off-limits for use and effectively wall off whole areas of science for consideration while developing or amending regulations.
The EPA refused to comment on the Times story, then after the story published, issued a news release calling the piece glaringly inaccurate in that it involved “leaked preliminary, draft documents that are not accurate and do not include the final text submitted to the Office of Management and Budget for interagency review.”
Committee Chairwoman Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, said the EPA’s plans as they’re currently understood would undercut the agency’s ability to do the job it’s required to under any number of environmental protection laws.
“No one in this room is against the principle of transparency in science or in our government,” Johnson said. “However, this rule warps the noble goal of transparency into a misleading, black-or-white test of the legitimacy of individual studies. I’ve said it many times in this very hearing room: The requirement for data to be publicly available is nothing more than an attempt to undercut EPA’s mandate to use the best available science. I believe this is part of an effort to destroy regulations that protect public health but are opposed by some regulated industries.”
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Indiana, said the hearing was more a shot at the White House than anything constructive.
“Unfortunately, this hearing is narrowly focused on one proposed rule from one agency,” Lucas said. “This is about attacking the EPA under the current administration, not about improving transparency and scientific integrity. I believe this is a missed opportunity to have a more holistic, productive discussion on an important topic. Ensuring that government research is transparent and can be independently verified is not a new goal.
“The Obama administration issued memos on the need to promote public access to scientific information (to) include the underlying data for policy decisions. So, in 2018, the EPA issued Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, a rule that would prioritize those efforts. I think this is a laudable goal. After all, if taxpayers are expected to follow costly regulations, they should be able to trust that they stem from the best-available science that can be independently verified.”
Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for science, testified that the agency is committed to using the best-available science when it makes its decisions.
“The issue of science and public trust — there’s a couple of aspects to keep in mind,” Orme-Zavaleta said. “When looking at good science, there are other tenants that weigh heavily on how well studies were conducted, their quality assurance, what type of external peer-review they went through, and over-arching scientific integrity, and that’s what contributes to good science. The idea behind the transparency rule is to provide the data available to the public so they understand how that science was used in making decisions.”
Linda Birnbaum, director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences from 2009 to 2019, said all kinds of science could go off-limits if the rule goes into effect. She noted laws that mandate the agency use all available data to come up with their regulatory decisions.
“‘All of the available data’ would mean all of the epidemiology studies, if there are any clinical studies, and occasionally with air pollution work, we’ve had some clinical studies done,” Birnbaum said. “It would include animal studies, it would include mechanistic studies. And, the requirement for public availability of all the underlying human data would preclude the use of most of the epidemiological and clinical studies, which would mean that we would be forced to make our decisions based upon animal data, only.
“The animal data, the question is how much of that will be freely available as well, because if some of the data is conducted using chemicals which may have (confidential business) information, that would not be able to be shared.”
There will be 30 days of public comment once the EPA officially publishes the latest version of its proposal. Officials have said they expect rule finalization sometime next year.