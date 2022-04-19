Among the more noticeable platform differences between the three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Georgia House District 179 was the topic of the state’s income tax.
At the Brunswick Kiwanis Club’s Monday luncheon, candidates Rick Townsend, John Killgallon and Bob Duncan responded to questions from Kiwanis members regarding their stances on issues relevant to the Coastal Georgia district, which covers much of southern Glynn County, including St. Simons Island’s south end and the part of the north end.
All three live on St. Simons Island. Duncan comes from a background of building, engineering and utility work, recently having served on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Killgallon started his career in law but eventually transitioned to marketing and has for the last 10 years worked at the Marsh’s Edge retirement community on St. Simons Island.
Having recently returned to the Isles, Townsend served for 10 years as the president and CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. He leaned heavily on his education background, work ethic and history of service to the community during the forum.
Killgallon was clear with his intentions right out of the gate.
“The reason I’m running, my main focus, is the economy of Georgia,” Killgallon said. “I think you’re probably going to get tired of hearing this. I do want to eliminate the Georgia income tax.”
Nine states have gone through with it and five are in the process of doing so, he said.
Both Townsend and Duncan were lukewarm on the idea. Townsend would agree it could be reduced, but he believed eliminating the tax would necessitate finding other sources of revenue for the state. An easy target would be to increase property taxes, which would increase cost of living for retired seniors. He could not support that.
Duncan said income tax accounts for 53% of the state’s revenue — Killgallon countered that it was closer to a third — and that he would prefer to have a plan to replace that revenue with sales taxes or a consumption tax before making any moves to get rid of the state income tax.
Residents of states that are losing population, including California, are leaving and moving to states like Texas, Florida and Tennessee, which do not have income taxes, Killgallon said. If Georgia can capture some of those “fleeing” citizens, then the increase in business revenue will make up for the state’s lost income tax, he said.
All three supported more funding and programs for high and elementary schools.
Education was at the forefront for Townsend, who wanted to see organizations like the GICCA in all communities in Georgia. The state should increase accelerated placement class offerings across the board and promote dual enrollment and technical skills training in high schools.
When pressed on the matter of population growth on St. Simons Island and a toll booth on the F.J. Torras Causeway, all three said it was a local issue to be dealt with at the local level.
Killgallon did briefly weigh in on the matter, saying as a St. Simons resident he would support parking fees at the beach to pay for infrastructure improvements to handle increasing traffic congestion.
One member of the club asked them about marijuana legalization. All three opposed legalization as a recreational drug but supported its use as a medicine, which is legal in Georgia. Townsend, however, noted the state does need to work out issues that prevent farmers from growing enough in-state to meet the demands of ailing Georgia residents.
Glynn County’s electorate will get a chance to select which of the three they want to represent them in the state House during the upcoming primary election. Early voting starts on May 2 and Election Day is May 24.
The deadline to register is April 25.
For more information on registration or to find your polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/elections.