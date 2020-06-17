A Georgia Senate bill that would block construction of a landfill on the Satilla River in Brantley County stalled in a House committee Tuesday.
Senate Bill 384 would prohibit the construction of new solid waste disposal facilities — including coal ash — within three miles of the Satilla River’s high water mark. As currently written, it would not affect existing landfills.
The bill was approved by the state Senate in March, but members of the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee want more information before deciding whether to send it to the House floor.
“I will say on the outset there has been quite a bit of discussion on this,” said Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, a member of the committee.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, introduced the bill in response to a proposal by Brantley County Development Partners to construct a landfill between Atkinson and Waynesville, just off U.S. 82.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division decided earlier this month that the site was suitable for a landfill. Its decision was based on information provided by the developer and studies of the land and made over the objections of thousands of Brantley County residents.
A site suitability ruling is not the same as approving construction of the landfill, the EPD noted in a statement. The division will consider the construction plans and local regulations during a review of the developer’s design and operations plan.
Residents, environmental groups and elected officials of Brantley County have voiced opposition to the landfill.
On Monday, the five members of the Brantley County Commission were joined by Brantley County Sheriff Len Davis, Probate Judge Karen Batten, Tax Commissioner Patricia Tompkins and Clerk of Brantley County Superior Court Debbie Sirmans in sending a letter to state officials supporting the bill.
“In conjunction with Senate Bill 384, the (commission) and the constitutional officers oppose any permitting for a solid waste facility in Brantley County,” the letter reads.
Ligon defended the bill during the hearing of the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
“One thing I can say for sure, it will provide a protection for one of our blackwater rivers in South Georgia, and that’s the Satilla River,” Ligon said.
And the Satilla — which he called a “gem” of South Georgia — needs protecting, he explained. The corridor along the river is characterized by wetlands, a high water table and lots of flat ground prone to flooding.
Jud Turner, former state EPD director, said the developer followed all the rules in place at the time it applied to the EPD in 2016.
Turner headed the department four years and is now representing Brantley County Development Partners as an attorney with the Atlanta- and Brunswick-Based Gilbert Harrell law firm.
Claiming subsequent actions taken by the Brantley County government to derail the project are out of line, Turner said the state should not get involved. He said the matter is subject to an ongoing lawsuit between Brantley County Development Partners and the Brantley County Commission.
“While I understand the passion ... we’re governed by the rule of law, and what’s going to apply are the rules in place ... in late December 2016 when they made the application to EPD,” Turner said.
Before submitting the project to the EPD for site suitability and construction plan review, Brantley County Development Parters has to first obtain the approval of local government, he explained.
The lawsuit between the developer and the Brantley County Commission is over the county’s decision to rezone the land after the county gave the necessary approvals but before the landfill could receive a greenlight from the EPD, among other actions to stall the landfill’s construction.
The commission argues that the developer was not up-front about its intentions, was not compliant with local code in 2016 and did not fulfill all the requirements at the local level.
“It is the contention of Brantley County (government) that the proper procedures weren’t followed and that it does not meet their development plan,” Ligon said. “And that representations were made about the use of the property and did not include a landfill.”
The company’s name says nothing about a landfill, he continued, nor does the development’s proper name, Coastal Terrace Green Energy Park. Ligon also noted the developer is not run by Brantley County natives although the name would suggest otherwise.
Ligon referenced the more than 9,000 letters and petition signatures sent to the EPD opposing the landfill and noted that more than 90 percent of voters responded negatively to a ballot question about the landfill on the recent primary election ballot.
“Who doesn’t want this bill? The developer and his representatives,” Ligon said. “That’s the only group I know that’s opposed to this.”
Some members of the committee seemed supportive of the bill.
“To me, it’s sad to think that we would go against the will of pretty much everybody in that community,” said Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta.
Others, like Reps. Joe Campbell and Sheri Gilligan — R-Camilla and R-Cumming, respectively — want more information on the bill’s background and existing regulations on development near rivers before making a definitive ruling.
After the committee adjourned, Ligon said he would continue to meet with members who are on the fence and push for the bill’s passage.
“I would ask the members of the public who have an interest in this to contact members of the committee and support the bill’s passage,” Ligon said.
Contact information for committee members can be found on the state House’s website at www.house.ga.gov.
The state General Assembly is wrapping up the current legislative session this month after recessing in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
As proposed, the landfill would take up around 107 acres of the roughly 2,400-acre property on which the developer hopes to create an industrial park.
A website created for the proposed landfill — coastalterracegreenenergypark.com — provides details about the project. Rather than simply a landfill, the developer states the “modern solid waste handling facility” would convert some of the trash to fuel and other material.