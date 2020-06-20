Problems experienced by poll workers produced major consequences statewide, the state House Governmental Affairs Committee heard Thursday.
Representatives called on elections officials, voters and poll workers and watchers to testify to issues encountered during the June 9 primary elections. Individuals involved in the process from Cherokee, Bartow and Fulton counties, among others, gave them just that.
Election workers related their experiences for nearly four hours, with the most common complaints stemming from a serious lack of training for poll workers and insufficient training materials.
Jacoria Borders, a Fulton County poll worker, said she saw voters waiting in line for hours. Many of them were turned away by other poll workers with bad information.
She was hired the day before the election and given a few videos to watch before administered a quiz.
Borders said some of the other poll workers did not take the quiz nor were they required to certify they had done so, she said.
Frustrations mounted, she said, until one voter ended up “storming out and giving up his basic right to vote.”
Joanna Shepherd and her daughter, Sophie, both served as poll watchers in Savannah. They told the committee the poll manager they observed had never handed out a provisional ballot, turning dozens of people away instead.
Provisional ballots are given to voters when their registration information can’t be immediately verified or if they go to the wrong polling place and are unable to get to the right one.
“I have no idea how many people left from the line outside or kept driving when they saw how long the lines were from their car,” Sophie Shepherd said.
The committee also heard about flaws in the system that could potentially open the door to voter fraud.
Jennifer Akins, Cherokee County assistant elections director, said someone so inclined could exploit a feature of the machine that allows the voter to reprint a ballot if the printer jammed, allowing up to three paper ballots to be printed.
Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, pointed out that polling places are supposed to have someone watching ballot boxes.
Overall, Akins said her people had less trouble with voting machines and more trouble with the veritable landslide of absentee ballot requests.
“All of our time and resources were devoted to making sure their ballots were mailed out in a timely manner,” Akins said.
That left little time for much else, she said, including training with new machines. She felt mailing applications to all active voters put undue pressure on local elections workers.
U.S. Navy Capt. Gordon Austin told the committee someone else got his ballot and tried to cast it. He caught the attempt and had the ballot voided, he said.
“It was disturbing,” Austin said.
Houston County suffered issues similar to those in Cherokee, said Andrew Holland, assistant director of elections and registration for Houston County. He said the extra week the secretary of state gave elections officials to open and scan absentee ballots was not enough.
Halsey Knapp, a poll watcher in Atlanta, said the secretary of state removed the power to cancel absentee ballots from the polling places, which slowed things down as some poll managers spend much of the day calling their elections office to cancel ballots voters had not received by election day.
Carol Beckham, Carroll County poll manager, and Danielle Wynn, a poll observer in Rome, said they ran into similar problems and testified to the lack of training and inadequate training material they received.
Advanced training made all the difference, said Venita Epps, Fulton County poll manager. She and some of her poll workers took advantage of some extra training offered by the state and had few problems.
On Tuesday, Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell told the county elections board about some of the issues they experienced during the primaries.
While the county saw record turnout, over 29 percent, the kinks in the system were not enough to cause long lines or serious delays in any of the county’s 20 voting precincts.
Like others, Channell chalked a lot of the issues up to little lead time on training with the new equipment and a lack of training materials from Dominion Voting, manufacturer of the voting machines, or the secretary of state’s office.
An extraordinarily large number of absentee ballots slowed things down, although Channell said the county could have finished them much earlier had it taken advantage of the opportunity to open and scan them early.