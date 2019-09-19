The chances of keeping the lights on at various state Sea Grant programs took a step forward Wednesday as the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee approved a bill that would reauthorize funding through 2025. The White House budget this year, as with other Trump administration budgets, advocated for the elimination of federal funding for Sea Grant.
“This is a program that benefits every coastal and Great Lakes community in the United States,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif. and lead sponsor of the bill. “More than 40 percent of the United States’ population lives in coastal shoreline counties. These communities depend on the ocean for fisheries, tourism, coastal ecosystem services and shipping, among other things. Businesses and jobs directly dependent on ocean and Great Lakes resources contribute $352 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product annually, and employ over 3.1 million Americans.”
He noted that it is necessary to keep oceans healthy for the sectors that depend on them to thrive, and that Sea Grant is a key part of that effort.
“Sea Grant has an incredibly successful record of leveraging federal resources with state and local funds,” Huffman said. “In 2017, the program reported $579 million in economic impact, a 699 percent return on a federal investment of $72.5 million. With these leveraged funds, Sea Grant has protected or restored over 700,000 acres of habitat, improved resilience for 462 communities and created or sustained 2,500 businesses and 12,500 jobs.”
The partnership between the Georgia Sea Grant and UGA Marine Extension Service is active throughout the Georgia coast, and they work locally out of the Brunswick Station on Bay Street.
The bill, H.R. 2405, passed 23-12. The only Georgian, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-10, voted against it. Three Republicans — U.S. Reps. Jennifer Gonzalez Colon of Puerto Rico, Robert Wittman of Virginia and Don Young of Alaska — joined Democrats in voting for it.
A number of other bills cleared committee without problem, thanks to a deal struck between the two parties.
“With the cooperation of Ranking Member (Rob) Bishop … and the other members of the committee, it appears that we’ve worked out an agreement on eight bills that are scheduled for markup today,” said U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.
Among the eight bills getting the OK were two by Young — H.R. 1218 and H.R. 1314. H.R. 1218 establishes the American Fisheries Advisory Committee, which would assist in awarding grants for fishery research and development. H.R. 1314 reauthorizes the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System, a national network of federal and regional entities that provides information on the coasts and oceans and collects data for all manner of marine activities.
Also clearing the committee was H.R. 2189, the Digital Coast Act, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md. The legislation advances the digital coast project at NOAA, which organizes data and makes that data understandable, free and available to coastal communities and other agencies for use in decision-making.