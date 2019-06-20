House committee approves coastal drilling ban

Meaning more to the possibility of action in 2021 than anything this year or next, the House Natural Resources Committee favorably reported a bill Wednesday 22-12 that would ban the Interior Department from including the Atlantic and Pacific coasts in its offshore leasing plan, a victory of sorts for those states, which stand unanimous against new offshore energy exploration off their coasts.
“There are certain things that go beyond politics, things that touch each and every one of us, regardless of our party affiliation or ideology, and offshore drilling is one of them,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., and lead sponsor of House Resolution 1941. “Whether you’re Democrat, Republican or independent, it touches each of us.”
He said this is why South Carolina’s led the effort on this — they have a 5-2 GOP-majority split in the House delegation, and a Republican governor and a GOP-majority legislature, but have recently passed laws and regulations seeking to deter offshore energy exploration. For Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is opposed to exploration off the Georgia coast, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, publicly changed his position from support to opposition based on the actions of numerous 1st District municipalities and a resolution passed this year by the Georgia House of Representatives that had unanimous support from coastal state legislators.
“After two years of developing an offshore oil and gas leasing program that would expose America’s coastal economies and communities to the risk of oil spills and economic disaster, the administration announced they are hitting pause because of a recent court case,” Cunningham said. “At the same time, the administration is moving forward with allowing companies to search for oil and gas deposits using harmful seismic blasts in the Atlantic Ocean.
“And, the assistant secretary of Interior, who’s in charge of offshore drilling, said, and I quote, ‘We wouldn’t work really, really hard to get seismic permits out, if that area wasn’t going to be available.’ This is exactly why we have to pass H.R. 1941. The tourism and fishing economies of the Atlantic and the Pacific, which depend on clean water and healthy beaches, are worthy, much more than whatever would be gained by needlessly drilling for oil and gas off these shorelines.”
He added that the threat posed by both massive catastrophes and daily pollution and small spills, plus the necessary infrastructure would permanently change the coast for the worse. And further, there’s no need for it, as the United States already is an oil exporting nation, ergo, the more produced from this activity, the more exported.
U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., said the bill would ban even questioning what resources are located off the two coasts.
“If you look at Lease 220, off of Virginia, that area hasn’t been examined on over 35 years,” Wittman said. “Wouldn’t it be nice to at least know what’s there? It’d be nice to know that maybe there’s natural gas there — the cleanest form of fossil fuel. At some point, we will need that. Why would we say, ‘Absolutely not — don’t want to look at it?’ Don’t want to ask any of the questions about what’s there, how would you develop it, could you develop it safely? Are there conflicts with military operations there?
“Why would you want to deny even being able to have a substantive conversation about that? And yes, coastal communities can interact and say, ‘No, we think the risk is too great.’ Why do we want to say no, we’re not even going to get it close to that? To me, that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to ask the questions, we’re here to gather the data, we’re here to do the exploration, we’re here to determine is this the best way to go forward.”
He said that if anti-drilling forces feel their argument will succeed, then exploration should take place. However, advocates for North Atlantic right whale conservation have been part of a strong and consistent push against seismic testing. There are questions about whether the airgun blasts are detrimental to the communications between right whale mothers and calves, and evidence exists that suggests not only do these blasts be heard up to 2,500 miles away, they also negatively impact the lives of zooplankton, which right whales and other creatures consume.
Seismic testing has also been linked to a cornucopia of other detrimental effects to other species, leading up to people, as noted by reduced catch rates of some fish species and reduced abundance in the testing area. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., proposed having a sit-down and rewriting the legislation, with an eye to H.R. 291, which is a similar Cunningham bill that would also include the Gulf of Mexico coast.
“I will be willing to withdraw all of my amendments if y’all will agree to sit down, and have a negotiation just like we did back in 2004, 2005, that culminated in 2006, with enactment of (the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act),” Graves said. “Sit down and discuss revenue sharing, discuss where we do (an) appropriate moratorium.”
He noted a negotiated bill with trade-offs would have a better chance of success in the Republican-controlled Senate.
In response to Graves’ negotiation gambit, Cunningham said, “I accept your invitation to tell you, no, politely. I wish this conversation could’ve happened before this administration had lifted the ban on offshore drilling because I think that’s when the conversation should’ve occurred. But right now, our shorelines are under immediate threat.”
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah and committee ranking member, took offense at the idea of allowing states to dictate policy for federal coastal waters when the same consideration isn’t made for federal lands.
“So, I am opposed to this simply on the concept of the hypocrisy of the entire concept,” Bishop said. “If my state was allowed to have the same kind of control on federal lands within my state, as the border states and you are asking for your state to have control on federal waters, then I would agree with you. But you don’t do that.
“You want this to have to ban federal waters, but you don’t want to allow us to have even any kind of citizen input in what happens on federal land within my state. That is hypocritical, and that is wrong.”
Several Republican members put up amendments to the bill — U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., suggested banning oil imports from Saudi Arabia and Russia to coastal states with drilling moratoria — but those amendments all failed on largely party-line votes. U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-10, the only Georgian on the committee, voted against H.R. 1941.