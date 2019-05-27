As U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-La., said at the outset of Thursday’s meeting of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, there are effects of climate change that humanity is in for regardless of how well or how poorly we change our behavior in the immediate future. It was with this in mind that the committee met to hear ideas and strategies for developing climate- resilient communities in the near term.
“Floodwaters, extreme heat, wildfires: They do not care if we live in a red district or a blue district,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and chairwoman of the committee. “In my home state of Florida, Republicans and Democrats at the local level are working together to protect the places that we know and love. We can do the same thing here in Washington, D.C. The climate crisis isn’t somebody else’s problem. It’s everybody’s problem.
“There are more than 300,000 coastal homes worth a total value of almost $120 billion that are expected to face chronic flooding in the next 30 years. When the seas rise, so does the cost to American families on our coasts. When brutal heat waves hit our communities, people get sick and agricultural crops and animals suffer. If we fail to take action, the cost of extreme heat and poor air quality from the climate crisis could add up to $167 billion a year. And we could lose another $155 billion a year simply from days when it’s too hot for people to work outside, according to the National Climate Assessment.”
Castor said that there are solutions available to protect communities from climate extremes and disasters, along with mitigating carbon pollution. Castor said these solutions should be “baked in” to decisions on policies on agriculture, energy, infrastructure and transportation.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, reflected on what might be possible.
“I remember when I was a mayor, there were all these projects that you want to do, and you just can’t afford to do them,” Carter said. “It’s challenging. In fact, we had the mayor of Los Angeles here yesterday, who we met with, to talk about these specific issues. Even he expressed the frustration with not being able to do all the projects that he wanted to do.”
He described one particular project currently in process that’s headed up in Georgia by Georgia Tech, which installs sensors that help coastal communities better target areas that might be impacted more severely by sea-level rise and natural disasters, where those communities could invest in resiliency efforts in those areas.
Carter asked Virginia state Del. Keith Hodges, R-Urbanna, what are the benefits to taking advantage of statistics created by projects like with the sensors.
“It’s important to have the science and the data,” Hodges said. “As we’re also looking at sea-level rise, where I live we also have land subsidence with groundwater withdrawal. So, just a very small lowering of the land can have a tremendous effect on the sea level.”
Hodges said he’s fortunate enough to have the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in his district, which he works closely with, that provides data that helps drive planning and solutions. Carter then asked how Hodges thought the federal government could be helpful.
“Funding, and any access, with any assistance with GIS, and also as I mentioned earlier, get out of the way,” Hodges said. “The permitting process is No. 1, especially with dredge material, dredge spoils. The funding for dredging is no longer there from the federal government. We’ve identified a backlog with the permitting at (the Virginia Marine Resources Commission) with dredging, and we’ve kind of streamlined that in legislation. But there’s still a problem with having access to those dredge spoils that can be used for living shorelines and resiliency.”
Hodges said federal help with using dredge spoils in living shorelines would also be welcomed.
Carter, turning his attention to Matthew Russell, executive director of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, asked him if he thinks private markets should be involved in building climate resiliency.
“Absolutely,” Russell said. “Our wind energy in Iowa is a perfect example of smart public policy, and shoutout to Sen. (Chuck) Grassley, standing up, grandaddy of those tax credits and defending them still. Smart public policy, and then markets build on top of it. We have a whole wind energy in our state, we’re going to be 40 percent of one calculation of our electricity, renewable from wind.”
Video of the hearing can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=oWxwFOUlt0s.