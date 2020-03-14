In a marathon session, the state House didn’t adjourn Thursday’s business until 12:10 a.m. Friday, passing legislation before the deadline known as crossover.
Among tho bills passed are at least seven with special importance to Glynn County.
The bills originating in the House needed to pass Thursday because under the crossover deadline rules, those that didn’t pass are no longer viable. The same policy applies to legislation originating in the Senate.
House Bill 93, filed last year by state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, now has state Rep. Rick Williams as the lead sponsor. The legislation requires notification of imminent coal ash pond dewatering. It passed 165-0.
State Rep. Stephen Sainz’s H.B. 720, the initial purpose of which mandated probation terms run consecutive to prison sentences for sexual offenders, went through some notable revisions before it reached the House floor.
“One of the major provisions of the bill allows for GPS tracking for twice-adjudicated sexual predators who are at a much higher risk of being labeled a dangerous sexual predator,” Sainz, R-Woodbine, said.
The bill also addresses the offender risk review board, clarifying what they do in leveling the sexual offenders. It eliminates the consent claim as a defense in statutory rape cases and creates a statewide sexual assault tracking system. H.B. 720 passed 98-63.
H.B. 833, authored by Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, is a push-back against Rep. Don Hogan’s estuary protection and anchorage bill from last year. The St. Simon Island Republican’s bill, in essence, opened up the door to a number of new fees and regulations by the state Department of Natural Resources on people with live-aboard vessels.
The new law created an uproar in the cruising community and led to Stephens’ legislation.
State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, in speaking on the bill said, “Long-term anchorage, described in this bill, would be defined as that which is over 14 days, cumulatively, and that would require a permit from the DNR commissioner. Short-term anchoring would be up to and including 14 days. Anchoring would be allowed, except within 300 feet of a marina, 150 feet of a marine structure, which would include private and public docs, or within 500 feet of an approved commercial shellfish-growing area, which as you know we established in legislation last year.”
H.B. 833 passed 157-6, with Hogan voting for it.
H.B. 907, filed by Sainz, also passed easily, 159-0. It would make people who had active military service from Jan. 1, 1947, to June 26, 1950, eligible to get into state veterans’ homes. That time period is the only period in law that isn’t covered, from Dec. 7, 1941, to the present day.
The House companion bill of state Sen. William Ligon’s coal ash tipping fee increase, H.B. 959, passed 162-1. However, unlike the Senate version, the House version still requires municipalities to spend part of the fee revenue in certain ways.
The Rules Committee amended it to 40 percent of the fees to be used on a list of activities defined in the measure, including public education on waste management.
H.B. 1045, filed by Hogan, adds flood risk mitigation to the allowed uses of insurance premium tax revenue by counties. Currently, counties can use that money in unincorporated areas to fund firefighting and prevention, police protection, garbage collection and streets. It also allows counties to use 25 percent of the revenue to apply for grants with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. H.B. 1045 passed 168-1.
Rep. Clay Pirkle’s House Resolution 1300 authorizes the change in use of six acres of heritage preserve land at the Hofwyl-Broadfield plantation to allow for a roundabout and expansion of U.S. 17.
“DNR states both projects change of use is … ‘an imperative and unavoidable necessity for public safety for which no other solution exists,’” the Ashburn Republican said.
The bill passed 164-1.
Sen. William Ligon’s Senate Bill 384 passed 40-11 in the Senate. It prevents a planned landfill in Brantley County that would be near the Satilla River.
“There are certain areas of our state that are beautiful, environmentally sensitive and worthy of our protection,” Ligon, R-White Oak, said. “There’s a blackwater river in our area that’s worthy of that where people go for recreation — they fish, swim, canoe, camp — people live in the area to be able to enjoy this resource. A blackwater river has a lot of … dissolved tannins in it, it’s low-oxygenated, it’s sensitive.”
He said there are other areas which are more suitable for landfill location.
Among the last-minute bills that didn’t survive is Ligon’s S.B. 504, which would have placed a nonbinding referendum on the Glynn County ballot to determine the public’s wishes as to whether the county police department should dissolve and consolidate with the sheriff’s office, or remain but undergo reforms requested by the county grand jury.
While the bill itself is no longer viable, paths remain possible for its language. A common practice in state legislatures is to take a bill that passed before the crossover deadline, eliminate the language within and drop in new and unrelated language, completely changing the nature of the bill.
The General Assembly won’t be meeting for a while, however. Both chambers passed a resolution Thursday allowing for the suspension of operations out of caution related to the coronavirus.