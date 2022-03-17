The annual trip to Atlanta a few weeks ago by business leaders to lobby state legislators about needs and wants in the Golden Isles may have paid dividends.
Funding for the design of a new lab building for the Coastal Pines Technical College campus in Brunswick is back on the table, said Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Staffins said funding for the planning and design of a new training lab has been approved in the House.
“If definitely makes me happy, but the work’s not done,” Staffins said. “Now it needs to be approved by the Senate.”
Before the Atlanta trip, $3 million was expected to be in the governor’s budget for the design of the planned 93,765-square-foot Business & Technical Center.
The new building will more than double the size of classroom and lab space at the campus.
Business leaders in the Golden Isles believe the expansion is important to help meet the needs of employers in the region struggling to find a trained workforce.
Classes offered in the proposed $32.4 million building would cover a wide range of high-demand technical job training. Some of the programs were designed after meeting with business leaders to determine their hiring needs.
New courses in the curriculum will include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology and air conditioning.
In addition, lab space would be available for local companies looking for a place with room and state-of-art technology to accommodate workers.
“The Atlanta trip was a huge success,” Staffins said.
C-OKAY and Associates Accounting and Tax Services was named small business of the month during the meeting.
