House bill would allow savings boosts

Sometimes, it takes a little push to get folks to reexamine their budgets and find a few dollars here and there for regular savings deposits. Wednesday, the state House Banks and Banking Committee unanimously approved a bill that would allow financial institutions to conduct regular raffles for people who contribute to their savings accounts.
State Rep. Emory Dunahoo Jr., R-Gainesville, is the lead sponsor of the legislation, House Bill 193. He said that with 40 percent of Americans unable or finding it hard to pay to fix a breakdown of an appliance or their car, and even more who are retiring without a proper amount of savings, it’s time to help those people help themselves.
“This is not a lottery,” Dunahoo said Thursday when the bill was up for debate. “This isn’t where you can put money into a savings account and lose that money. What we’re trying to do is teach a different method, a proper method for saving.”
He said that years ago when he was young, he was instructed on processes to save a little every so often, and it made a difference.
“We had a little book that I could put a few dollars in every week, and they would stamp the book and I knew I was saving money for what we call down here the ‘rainy-day fund,’” Dunahoo said. “So, it was simple things. When my grandkids were born, my kids were born, we put so much money into a savings account for them — for college, for whatever they needed as they grew older.”
Dunahoo said 28 states already allow the practice, and banks and credit unions to whom he’s spoken have said they’re OK with it. The bill, if passed, wouldn’t be a mandatory thing, but would allow institutions to voluntarily conduct these raffles, and be able to draw up their own rules for the procedure.
Brandy Bickle, with the Georgia Credit Unions, said that in general, people would be entered into a drawing by making regular deposits of a to-be-defined amount of money to their savings accounts — places in other states tended to use monthly and yearly prizes.
“This isn’t a big, make-it-rich kind of a moment, but I know how excited I get when I find $10 in my pocket,” Bickle said. “That’s that same kind of incentive, and that’s really what this bill is — it’s an incentive to save.”
The bill moves on to the House Rules Committee.