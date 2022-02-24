Draft legislation to ensure compliance of a 2019 referendum approved by Camden County voters could jeopardize funding for the county’s recreation programs.
State Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, is a sponsor of House Bill 1033, legislation that would change the structure and financial responsibilities of the Camden County Public Service Authority.
Terry Landreth, chair of the PSA board, said a requirement for annual audits to be submitted in a timely manner or funding will be withheld is a concern.
The board’s annual audit is more than two months overdue and PSA board members say the company responsible for the audit is not returning calls about the status of the report and to explain why it’s late. Board members have voted to hire another auditor at the PSA’s expense, Landreth said.
“We want to be above board with this,” he said. “This is very uncomfortable. We’re doing everything going forward with the audit to make sure we are timely with the information at hand. This is a huge distraction for our organization.”
The Camden PSA board has undergone major changes since September 2018 when $1.7 million in unaccounted transactions were discovered.
Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that former PSA director William Brunson, and an assistant were involved with the thefts. Former Camden County Chief Financial Officer Mike Fender and his wife Carolyn Fender, were also accused of receiving more than $430,000 for Advanced Learning Center, a school they owned. The school funding was disguised as a grant that did not exist, investigators said.
The board was expanded from five members, all elected city and county officials, to nine members that include appointed members of the community.
One of the proposed changes in the legislation is for a quorum to be five board members, instead of three. Landreth said failing to raise the quorum to five members was an oversight when the board’s membership was increased.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey, another PSA board member, said the monthly financial reports required by the board have been submitted on time, but they cannot control how long it takes for an independent auditor to complete the annual financial report.
“That is an outside party that makes that happen,” he said.
The concern is funding can be cut off because the board hasn’t produced an annual audit yet.
“We can control the monthly reports, but we could be penalized for something we can’t control,” Morrissey said. “The language in the bill is too rigid.”
Sainz, in an email to Morrissey, defended the audit requirement.
“The Authority has shown a lack of ability to timely produce a budget and an audit in the past several years,” Sainz said. “This is unacceptable from an organization that has so recently been involved in major public fraud. I am confident this provision is in line with what the taxpayers of Camden would expect out of the authority. As long as the most basic financial standards are complied with, a budget and annual audit are complied with; it is eligible to accept public funds.”
Board members are hopeful wording in the bill will be changed so the county’s recreation programs aren’t penalized because of an audit they can’t control.