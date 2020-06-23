Glynn County residents will get the chance to vote in a non-binding referendum in November on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department.
The state House approved Senate Bill 504 on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature will officially place the referendum on the ballot.
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, sponsored the bill plus another related to the future of the police department.
“The two questions on it are ‘Would the people recommend to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and consolidate its resources under the Glynn County Sheriff’s [Office]?’ or ‘Would they retain the Glynn County Police Department while making the necessary reforms and resolve all issues identified by the Glynn County grand jury?’” Hogan told fellow lawmakers.
Only three state representatives — Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, among them — opposed the bill, which was unanimously recommended by the House Committee on Governmental Affairs.
Georgia House lawmakers will vote today on whether a similar but binding referendum will also appear on the ballot. The bill, SB 509, was unanimously approved by the House Rules Committee on Monday.
The House gave the green light to SB 38 on Friday, which will provide the mechanism by which the state can dissolve a county police department if the public votes to do so.
If all three bills make it past the governor’s desk, the public will have three questions to answer on the November ballot: should the GCPD be abolished and merged with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office; should the department be reformed in line with recommendations made by a Glynn County grand jury in September; and should the county be forced to abide by the outcome of the vote?
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker appealed to the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus last week to help stop the bills.
He was unhappy that Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, sponsored all three bills in the state Senate and that Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, a member of the black caucus, supported the bills in the House. Williams district once included much of Glynn County.
“I felt like using Ahmaud (Arbery’s) name for (the bills) was a travesty by Sen. Ligon and Rep. Al Williams,” Booker said.
From Booker’s perspective, the current arrangement is better for the African American community. As a commissioner, he has input in the hiring of police chief and a better view of law enforcement than he would if the elected sheriff were to take the reins.
“We’re outnumbered by over three to one by the white community countywide, so we have very little chance to influence who is elected to the sheriff,” Booker said.
He admitted some reform is needed.
The move to abolish the police department is troubling because he — or someone else in his position down the line — will not be able to foster relations between local law enforcement and African American groups and push for the hiring and promotion of black officers as effectively.
Booker supported his point with statistics from a recent county survey contracted to a third party.
The results of the survey, conducted earlier this year, are “statistically valid and demographically representative of [Glynn County’s] population,” Booker said.
Of the roughly 1,450 county residents who responded, 77 percent were satisfied with the GCPD’s performance. When looking at responses exclusively from African American residents, the number was around 75.6 percent, he said.
Despite the numbers, the police department needs to make changes, he said.
As of Monday, the Glynn County Police Department employed 108 sworn officers, nine of whom — plus one who has been offered a job — are African American, according to department officials.
The sheriff’s office employs 41 total deputies with arrest powers, 15 of whom were black and 26 white.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the population of Glynn County to be around 85,000 with a racial makeup that is 68.9 percent white and 26.9 percent black.
“The percentages in the county police department do not reflect the percentage of the black community, and they’re open to looking at that,” Booker said. “The (county commission) has started a process, I believe, for reform. We have brought in the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.”
The African American community has a greater potential for changing hiring practices in the county police department, Booker said, which he feels is preferable to putting county law enforcement under the sheriff.
He isn’t alone. It’s an opinion shared by the Rev. John Perry, president of the local NAACP.
“I can’t say what (Sheriff Neal Jump) would do if we was put in charge, but I do know that having two departments gives us a greater opportunity for more representation,” Perry said Monday. “The greater opportunity is more welcome. Diversity could happen under one sheriff, but it’s more likely to happen with multiple departments.”
For his part, Rep. Williams said he wished Booker had spoken up sooner.
“Far be it from me to even presume to know more of the feelings of the African American community in Glynn County than Commissioner Booker,” Williams said. “I did represent part of Glynn County 18 years ago, and the only thing that disappoints me is I did not hear one objection from an African American elected official before we voted.”
He said Monday it was premature to say how he would vote on SB 509, set for a vote on the House floor today, but the black caucus has already voted on the other two bills in the set of three.
“I just want to see what the citizens down there want and ... address the concerns of the African American community,” Williams said.