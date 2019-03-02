House approves felony pimping legislation

As other legislation moves during this General Assembly session on human trafficking, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, led with a bill that would levy felony penalties for those convicted of more than one offense of pimping or pandering.
Anulewicz took to the well of the House on Friday to discuss House Bill 281, which minutes later passed with a vote of 147-4. She said the bill came as a result of a lot of conversations and collaborations with local law enforcement, the FBI Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force, and those in the advocacy community like Street Grace.
“Right now, pimping, no matter how many times you are arrested for that offense — and also pandering — it is a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia,” Anulewicz said. “We have had pimps that have been arrested 10, 15, 20 times, and they’re clear upon their arrest, and actually they have told this to detectives, I have had detectives share this during the committee hearing process, they view our current law as the cost of doing business. I believe that if our laws are viewed by criminals as a write-off, it’s something that we do need to change, something that we do need to address.”
She said the second and subsequent crimes would be felonies without mandatory minimums, with a sentencing range of 1-10 years. There is a mandatory minimum for misdemeanors, which is 72 hours in jail.
It’s a serious topic, though that did not prevent some levity in the House chamber. As an example is the exchange between state Rep. Miriam Paris, D-Macon, and Anulewicz. Paris asked, “It is said that pimping ain’t easy — will this bill now make it a little bit harder?”
Anulewicz responded, “I think some might argue that every day they’re hustling, but I do really believe that we need to make pimping that much harder.”
The bill moves on to the Senate.
Also approved Friday by the House was H.B. 193, legislation legalizing raffles for the purpose of encouraging bank customers and credit union members to regularly make deposits in savings accounts.
“What we’re trying to do here is an incentive for Americans to start saving,” said state Rep. Emory Dunahoo Jr., R-Gainesville. “We’re not trying to make you rich, we’re just trying to have an incentive for you to put in each week, or each month, the opportunity, to start a savings account. And when you do that, your name will be entered into a drawing, like a raffle. You cannot lose this money, so it has nothing to do with gambling. What you’re doing is taking an opportunity by the bank or the credit union to, under their standards, win a prize.”
He noted 28 other states allow the practice.
Dunahoo also poked some fun at state Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, in regard to the idea of bank prizes.
Dunahoo said, “And Al Williams, Rep. Williams, I promised I’m getting him a toaster with a W in gold on it, and on the back of the toaster it says, ‘The best day of my life.’ … And Mr. Speaker, I could get you one with a big R on the toaster, also.”
House Speaker David Ralston responded, “How about one with a target?”
The House approved the bill 152-0, and it also goes to the Senate.