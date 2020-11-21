A property that for many years sat empty on Jekyll Island’s oceanfront will soon be the site of a new dual-branded Courtyard/ Residence Inn.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority took a hard-hat tour earlier this week of the hotel site.
Construction is set to be completed next year.
The 209-key property, scheduled to open in spring or summer of 2021, features 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.
“As you come in, you’re going to see this restaurant and bar and lounge area,” said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality, escorting board members and JIA staff through the construction site and painting a visual picture of what the ground floor’s entrance area will soon look like.
“It’s going to be inside-outside going out to the patio.”
The hotel sits on 5.8 acres of oceanfront land and will include numerous amenities, including a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness center and meeting space.
The property has been a vacant concrete lot for more than 15 years and is the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961.
The hotel is being constructed by Kellogg & Kimsey, Inc. with construction management services performed by McKibbon Places. Chamberlain Architect Services is the architect.
As a dual-branded hotel, there will be several room size options. The Courtyard Inn side of the hotel will feature more standard-size rooms while the Residence Inn side offers some apartment-style spaces to accommodate travelers who plan extended stays.
The construction managers and board members discussed plans for the hotel as well as larger tourism trends on the island as they walked through the unfinished rooms and hallways.
The hotel rooms will likely cost around $180, Curtis said, offering a price option lower than rooms at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other hotels on the island.
“We’re hitting a market segment that is not, in terms of the quality, quite yet serviced,” Curtis said.
Many of the rooms offer a sweeping ocean view, overlooking Jekyll’s beach and the Atlantic.
“We like to say that all of our rooms face the ocean,” Curtis joked, walking away from one of the oceanfront rooms and across the hall. “These rooms face the Pacific.”