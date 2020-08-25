Construction of a dual-branded Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott hotel on Jekyll Island recently reached a significant milestone.
LNW Hospitality and New Castle Hotels, the developers of the new hotel, announced last month the formal topping out of the building.
“Topping out” refers to the roof structure being complete, which means the building’s skeletal structure is also complete.
A tree was placed on the roof to commemorate the milestone.
The new oceanfront property is scheduled to open in the spring 2021 and will feature 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and an 89-room Residence Inn by Marriott. Amenities will include the largest pool on Jekyll, a splash pad for children, fire pits, a Bistro restaurant, an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant, a fitness center, and 2,600 square feet of meeting space.
“What was a vacant lot for more than 15 years will once again welcome guests back to a beautiful setting on Jekyll,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority. “Having been the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961, the new dual-branded Marriott embodies the JIA’s goals of repurposing previously developed land within a similar footprint.”
LNW Hospitality acquired the land in 2015 with plans to build an oceanfront hotel. Construction began in 2019 after an extensive design process.
“We opted to partner with Marriott because they have the largest loyalty network in the world and most of the other hotel brands were already well represented on the island,” said JJ Singh, director of LNW Hospitality.
The building structure is nearly complete, as is most of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing work.
“The next big milestone is to get the structure fully ‘dried in’ with installation of windows and doors to make it watertight,” Singh said. “After dry-in, we can turn our attention to the details — drywall, paint, faucets, outlets, furniture, kitchen equipment, etc.”
The project is estimated to cost $50 million.
The hotel is being constructed by Kellogg & Kimsey, Inc. with construction management services performed by McKibbon Places. Chamberlain Architect Services serves as the architect.
The north side of the building features 120 Courtyard by Marriott guest rooms, and the south side features 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.
“The property seamlessly combines two hotel brands under one roof. There is only one lobby and the amenities are shared,” Singh said. “By utilizing this dual-brand concept, we are able to achieve several benefits. First, we have the power of two Marriott brands, and we’re able to cater to both short-term and longer-term guests. Second, one building is more efficient to build and operate than two separate buildings.”
Hooks said he’s thrilled to see how far construction has come since the groundbreaking event last summer.
“We look forward to welcoming new families and business travelers while remaining committed to conservation and stewardship of the island’s delicate balance,” he said.