Hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the nation are feeling the pain of staffing shortages, most notably in the nursing profession.
Fatigue is one culprit. Nurses overwhelmed by surges in COVID-19 patient care, especially in facilities bedeviled by gaps in staffing, are quitting.
Others are leaving to join the ranks of traveling nurses, a lucrative option for nurses during the pandemic. One agency that hires them out around the country boasts they can earn up to $13,000 a week.
To Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Michael D. Scherneck, in his final days at the helm before his retirement in January, it’s an all-too- familiar problem.
“The nursing shortage truly is a nationwide issue, one that is affecting hospitals throughout the country, including those in the state of Georgia,” he said. “And the coastal Georgia region has not been spared from the effects of this trend that is becoming more widespread throughout the profession.
“Compounding this issue are the needs and demands of the COVID-19 pandemic which have resulted in a greater need for critical care beds and in turn require even more nurses than might otherwise have been necessary.”
How has Southeast Georgia Health System responded to the dilemma?
“The answer to these developments has been a greater reliance on traveling nurses,” Scherneck said.
Filling positions with temporary nurses is putting a strain on revenue. Hospitals are reporting a jump of more than 12% in staff pay. The increase is forcing many to scale down or rethink planned upgrades or expansions.
“Our health system’s operations are not immune from the effects of contract nursing,” Scherneck said. “At this time, agency nurses represent about 35% of our regular nurse staffing complement.
“The increase in critical care patients we cared for in August and September has required us to commit to an even greater number of agency nurse positions. We do, however, expect that those excess positions will not be renewed as their agency contracts expire.”
What impact the omicron variant of COVID-19 will have remains to be seen. The variant is beginning to spread even as some regions of the county continue to struggle with the delta variant.
Another future worry is the mandate imposed on the hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requiring all medical staff to get vaccinated against COVID. The compulsory order is in limbo for now following a preliminary injunction granted by a federal judge. A final determination on the legality of the mandate is expected soon.
A decision to uphold the mandate could have a corrosive effect on staffing at the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys. Scherneck recently reported to the board that 10% of the health system’s staff is unvaccinated. The other 90% has met vaccination requirements or submitted an approved reason for shunning the vaccine.
Either way, it’s getting more expensive to keep health facilities staffed.
“The changing demographics of the workforce combined with the desperate position that hospitals have found themselves in, particularly when confronted with a COVID-19 patient surge, has brought about some supply and demand phenomenon that has caused nursing agency rates to rise precipitously, a trend that is untenable in the long run,” Scherneck said. “Oftentimes this results in salary increases across the board.”
The promise of higher pay is even nibbling away at the health system’s staff. Scherneck acknowledged that the health system has lost staff to traveling nursing agencies.
Those in charge are trying to deal with it, he said.
“This is something all hospitals are trying to deal with at this critical time,” he said. “Southeast Georgia Health System has implemented changes in the base rates paid to its registered nurses and has introduced incentive premiums to recognize those nurses who have maintained their commitment to our organization and our community.”
There are benefits to permanent employment, he said.
“Agency nurses focus only on the immediate cash benefits associated with their temporary roles,” Scherneck said. “There is virtually no regard to the benefit programs that are inherent in a full time position which include health insurance, social security, retirement benefits, disability insurance and paid time off. These benefits can easily add 40% in equivalent compensation.
“In the long run, one’s role in health care is as much a calling as it is a job.”