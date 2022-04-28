Hotels on Jekyll Island have been enjoying a record number of guests even though the hospitality industry has been struggling to find workers.
Island hotels hosted a job fair Wednesday with hopes of finding some new employees.
Wally Orrel, a member of the Jekyll Island Hospitality Association, said a long line of applicants were waiting when the doors opened at 11 a.m.
Claire Moody, general manager at Seafarer Inn & Suites, said her hotel is hiring positions from entry level to executive. Her hotel and others are offering perks such as annual passes to the island, transportation, health care, vacations and employee discounts.
Moody is looking for help at the front desk, housekeeping and maintenance.
“We’re struggling a little,” she said of staffing.
Another selling point is the opportunity to advance a career. Moody knows first hand the opportunities available. She said she started as a sales assistant and is now general manager.
“We definitely have career paths,” she said.
Moody had accepted 14 resumes and applications by early afternoon and interviewed and hired one of the candidates. Four other applicants will be interviewed this week and three more are scheduled later.
Will Townsend, an employee at Beachview Club Hotel, said the job fair was one of the best he’s attended and was encouraged by the upbeat attitude of applicants. He was looking to fill some restaurant and hotel positions and took as many as 30 applications.
“There are still some people who want to work in the service industry,” he said. “Some of these kids look really promising.”
Baylie Lane, human resources director for Jekyll Island Club, said about 50 applicants stopped at her desk to apply for restaurant and hotel jobs.
Despite the struggles of some restaurants in the Golden Isles to remain open seven days a week because of staff shortages, Lane said there were only one or two days when the restaurant had to be closed.
She explained to applicants some of the perks, including a $750 signing bonus, $250 for referring a new employee, free transportation to and from the island, free meals and an opportunity to advance a career.
“It was a great turnout,” Lane said. “There are a lot of career advancement opportunities.”