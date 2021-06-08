Visitors have high expectations when they come to the Golden Isles, and they are usually met.
But visitors are being asked to be a little more patient this year as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau have created a new campaign called Take the Golden Pledge.
The campaign, mounted through digital billboards and social and print media, asks people to be patient, generous, kind and to “be you.”
“Let’s join forces to support our hospitality industry. They need all the help they can get,” an ad explaining the campaign said.
The campaign, which will run through the summer, is intended to encourage visitors to show understanding if they have to wait a little longer for service, or to be flexible if their favorite restaurant’s business hours are shorter than normal.
In some instances, restaurants have even been forced to close for an extra day a week because they don’t have enough kitchen staff and servers to stay open.
Restaurants and some other tourism-related businesses are struggling to find the staff needed to accommodate the demand for services.
“We know the hospitality industry is in crisis,” said McKenzie Padgett, communications coordinator with the Golden Isle Chamber of Commerce. “The hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit because of COVID. People don’t want to work.”
The campaign also thanks workers in the hospitality industry for their important role in promoting tourism in the Golden Isles.