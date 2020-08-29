Hospital renovations on track

The major expansion project at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital has not been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The entire new wing will be online by the end of this year,” said Tripp Stephens, vice president of support services at the health system.
The expansion can largely be divided into four parts: a new inpatient and surgery tower on Parkwood Drive; an overhaul of the hospital’s central power plant; a reworking of the emergency care center; and a top-to-bottom renovation of the fourth and fifth floors of the St. Simons Tower.
Both the new tower and renovations in the St. Simons Tower will net the hospital around 11 new beds for inpatients, increasing capacity from 264 to 275 in the various departments.
The expansion is not so much about new beds as it is about increasing effectiveness by expanding the hospital’s arsenal of surgical equipment and the variety of diseases it can treat.
Much of the hospital, especially the emergency care center, was not constructed as a single facility but added onto and expanded as needed, Stephens said.
Interior changes are intended to make just about everything quicker and more pleasant for staff and patients.
Inpatient rooms will be larger, more private and close to where those patients need to go. Different medical suites will be positioned in such a way that nothing is far from hand, Stephens said.
Operation suites will also be larger to accommodate new technology.
Upgrades to the central energy plant should be wrapped up soon, possibly before the end of August.
The new tower should be complete and operational by the end of the year, while the floor renovations may take until 2022 to complete.
Originally estimated at around $131.5 million, Stephens said the addition of the fourth-floor renovations, which were not part of the initial plans, may push that to upwards of $142.2 million.