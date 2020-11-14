Motorists traveling on Parkwood Drive with any frequency over the past year observed the steadily progressing expansion of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
What they couldn’t see from the street, though, were the renovations taking place inside.
The health system opened its new surgical services rooms, main entrance and lobby last week, as well as its covered visitor and patient parking areas.
The opening is the latest milestone in the hospital’s master renovation and expansion project.
“We really are trying to invest now for the future,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, during a recent walk-through tour of the newly renovated facilities. “We know our communities will continue to grow, at least that continues to be our hope … We are the community hospital here, and we are the community hospital in Camden. We just need to make sure that our facilities really are brought up to meet the expectations of our community.”
The latest project was planned and implemented with the intention of having minimal impact on hospital operations, and the coronavirus pandemic has done little to slow down progress.
When the pandemic began, the health system adapted the project to prioritize aspects that impacted direct patient care and emergency services.
“As a result, the inpatient floor of the new tower opened in July , three months ahead of schedule,” Scherneck said. “The early opening allowed access to additional beds, which was instrumental in caring for the increase of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.”
The hospital opened a temporary main entrance that will now serve as the discharge area, offering patients leaving the hospital added privacy.
The new patient floor that opened last week features spacious hallways and rooms with improved storage options, as well as clearly delineated patient, visitor and staff areas.
“We definitely made some changes to our rooms,” said Tripp Stephens, vice president of support services for the health system.
The tower’s third floor houses the vast mechanical infrastructure, including the air handling equipment, which was improved during the renovation.
“Ultimately everything in this tower supports the surgery below and the patient rooms above,” Stephens said.
The overall plan is to expand and renovate four significant areas of the hospital: the Emergency Care Center, Surgical Services and Inpatient Tower, St. Simons Tower inpatient floors and central energy plant and infrastructures.
The projected $142.2 million budget includes construction, infrastructure, medical equipment, information technology and architectural and engineering fees.
“So many elements of this project support our ability to recruit and retain the best physicians and caregivers, expand our services to the community and ultimately improve patient experience and the environment,“ Stephens said.
Two major phases of construction also were completed on the Emergency Care Center this summer. Those included the addition of two trauma rooms, multiple patient treatment spaces, a new main entrance and lobby, patient registration, triage spaces, a CT scanner and an ambulance entrance.
Directly connected to the ECC is a new elevator tower that will improve patient flow and provide a direct connection to the surgical services and inpatient floors, which enhances patient privacy.
The ECC expansion, when completed, will add about 12,000 square feet and 15 new treatment rooms.
Construction on the surgical services rooms wrapped up in October.
The renovation of the two existing patient floors in the St. Simons Tower will include 32 private patient rooms per floor.
“Renovation is probably an understatement,” Scherneck said. “I mean, basically it’s a rebuild of all the rooms up on that fourth and fifth floor to be able to make them look much closer to what our third floor looks like.”
The work is being completed during a challenging time, he added, in the midst of a pandemic. But those challenges also highlight the importance of having quality healthcare services, he said.
“The COVID issues just put a big spotlight on the kinds of things that can happen in our community,” he said.