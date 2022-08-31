A loving light of inspiration and family commitment went dark late Friday night on Parkwood Drive in front of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.

A nurse at the hospital, Shakerya Brown, 27, embraced her position as a role model to her many younger siblings, nieces and nephews. But a westbound vehicle struck and killed Brown at around 10:30 p.m. as she walked across the road from an employee parking lot to work at the hospital, Brunswick police said.

